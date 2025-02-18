Brighton-based groups win £1.3 million Lottery funding for community climate action

Local community development charity, The Trust for Developing Communities, will lead a partnership of Brighton-based community, voluntary and social enterprise organisations to work with local people to take action on the climate emergency.

Thanks to National Lottery players, the Trust for Developing Communities (TDC) has been awarded almost £1.3 million over three years to empower under-represented communities in Brighton & Hove to participate in climate action.

In partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council, The Living Coast UNESCO Biosphere, Our City, Our World, Community Works, Climate Outreach and 14 local organisations, the Climate for Communities project will produce accessible, community-based climate activities. These will address the increased cost of living and the health and wellbeing challenges people are facing.

The long-term vision of the project is for the city to become a thriving ecosystem of accessible, inclusive and impactful climate activity, with a green economy that brings communities together with public, private, education and voluntary sectors to ensure a just and equitable transition to a sustainable future.

Nicole Monney, TDC’s Climate for Communities project development lead said: “Too often climate-focused policy and action excludes already marginalised communities. We are grateful to the National Lottery for recognising what is special in our approach and partnership, giving us a unique opportunity to bring together grassroots and community partners with local and national climate specialists and policymakers.

"Communities most impacted by the effects of climate change, who contribute least to our city's carbon footprint, will have a voice and a platform in shaping and leading Brighton’s climate action,”

Bella Sankey, Leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, said: “For the first time in the city, the people most affected by climate change will be empowered to offer their perspectives and creative solutions, from reducing the impact on household bills and health to making a safe and healthy environment.

"I’m proud this council is a core partner of this amazing project and I’m looking forward to learning from, and working alongside, communities that we’ve not heard from before to help achieve their net zero dreams, goals and actions.”

More information about the project can be found at trustdevcom.org.uk/project/climate-for-communities