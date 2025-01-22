Brighton charity Esteem awarded £75,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton-based youth charity Esteem has been named a recipient of Ansvar Insurance’s Programme of Giving initiative and will receive £75,000 in funding over the next three years. The financial support, amounting to £25,000 per year, will help Esteem continue its mission to empower young people aged 14 to 26 through a wide range of vital services.

Esteem provides a unique, comprehensive youth charity space where children and young people from across Sussex can discover their value, purpose and potential. The charity does this through a range of services, including counselling, work experience opportunities and life skills workshops. With a focus on community engagement and empowerment, Esteem ensures young people have a voice in decision-making processes at every level of the organisation.

In 2023, Esteem supported 240 young people from across Sussex. As other youth services face closures due to funding pressures, Esteem anticipates a growing demand for its services.

The donation from Ansvar, a Brighton-based leading insurer for the charity, not-for-profit, faith and care sectors, will specifically support Esteem’s Positive Change Programme. The programme will focus on helping young people manage emotions, develop social skills and enhance their mental wellbeing. Additionally, it will offer courses in activities such as boxing, football and surfing, and provide tailored one-to-one guidance from trained youth workers.

Louise Shara-Mattock, Head of Fundraising at Esteem, said: “We’re deeply grateful to the Ansvar team for this generous and ongoing support. The £75,000 grant over three years provides us with much-needed stability in a time when funding for youth services is more uncertain than ever.

“This partnership is about more than just financial backing – it’s about the community coming together to unlock opportunities for young people across Sussex. With the help of Ansvar’s team, we’ll be able to offer enhanced mentoring, skill-sharing initiatives, and team-building activities that will directly benefit both our young people and their staff.

“We look forward to deepening our connection with Ansvar and the wider corporate community, as we all support young people to navigate life’s challenges and reach their full potential.”

Sarah Cox, Managing Director of Ansvar, commented:

“We are delighted to support Esteem and help them to provide critical services and create lasting positive outcomes for hundreds of young people in Sussex. This initiative is more than just a donation – it is a partnership. We understand the significant financial pressures facing charities, and we hope this funding will support Esteem in expanding their reach and sustaining their impact. We look forward to staying closely connected and witnessing the difference they make in young lives.

“Our Programme of Giving extends beyond monetary donations. It encompasses our Community Hub, a free and bookable office space in our Brighton offices, available to local charities and not-for-profit organisations, as well as a colleague volunteering and fundraising initiative and our three-year cycle of grant-giving.”

Ansvar is a member of the Benefact Group, a charity-owned specialist in financial services. As the UK’s third-largest corporate donor, the Benefact Group strengthens Ansvar’s dedication to supporting the wider charitable community.

Further information about Esteem can be found by visiting its website - esteem.org.uk/