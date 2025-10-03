Brighton colleagues join the Great British Beach Clean to protect UK coastlines
Staff from across Brighton and Hove were among eight FirstPort teams taking part at coastal locations across England and Scotland, to support environmental sustainability whilst benefitting the local community.
The nationwide initiative brought together thousands of volunteers to clean up Britain’s beaches and safeguard marine life. As one of the UK’s largest citizen science projects focused on ocean health, the event plays a vital role in tackling coastal pollution.
Volunteers removed litter from a designated 100-metre stretch of beach, whilst collecting the types of waste collected. This data helps the Marine Conservation Society campaign for stronger environmental protections and contributes to the global International Coastal Cleanup database.
Donna Saunders, Property Manager at FirstPort commented: “The beach clean was a fantastic day full of team spirit, laughter, and camaraderie. Everyone got involved and enjoyed themselves, together we made a real difference in keeping our beaches safe, clean, and welcoming for the community, whilst benefitting the environment.”