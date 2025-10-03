Brighton colleagues join the Great British Beach Clean to protect UK coastlines

By Daniel Clarke
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 12:38 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 12:40 BST
Property management company FirstPort recently rallied colleagues from around the Brighton area to take part in the Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean.

Staff from across Brighton and Hove were among eight FirstPort teams taking part at coastal locations across England and Scotland, to support environmental sustainability whilst benefitting the local community.

Most Popular

The nationwide initiative brought together thousands of volunteers to clean up Britain’s beaches and safeguard marine life. As one of the UK’s largest citizen science projects focused on ocean health, the event plays a vital role in tackling coastal pollution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Volunteers removed litter from a designated 100-metre stretch of beach, whilst collecting the types of waste collected. This data helps the Marine Conservation Society campaign for stronger environmental protections and contributes to the global International Coastal Cleanup database.

FirstPort's team of volunteers ready to clean up Brighton Beachplaceholder image
FirstPort's team of volunteers ready to clean up Brighton Beach

Donna Saunders, Property Manager at FirstPort commented: “The beach clean was a fantastic day full of team spirit, laughter, and camaraderie. Everyone got involved and enjoyed themselves, together we made a real difference in keeping our beaches safe, clean, and welcoming for the community, whilst benefitting the environment.”

Related topics:BrightonVolunteersHoveEnglandScotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice