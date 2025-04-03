Brighton counsellor launches MEN TALK TOO to support men's mental health across Sussex and the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Brighton-based counselling service has launched with a clear mission: to support men through the challenges they face and to encourage more open conversations around men's mental health.

MEN TALK TOO, founded by local counsellor John Creigan, provides in-person, one-to-one therapy for men in Brighton, Hove and across Sussex, with online sessions available throughout the UK. The service was created in response to the growing need for safe, confidential support that recognises the unique pressures many men experience - pressures that too often go unspoken.

Recent data shows that men in the UK are three times more likely to die by suicide than women, yet are far less likely to seek psychological support. With mental health services often stretched and stigma still preventing many from reaching out, John believes there needs to be more focused, accessible support for men at all stages of life.

“I’ve worked with many men who have carried years of stress, anxiety or grief without ever feeling able to talk about it,” says John. “MEN TALK TOO isn’t just about therapy - it’s about making it clear that men have a right to be heard, that their struggles are valid and that talking is a strength, not a weakness.”

MEN TALK TOO

MEN TALK TOO offers a tailored approach to counselling, drawing from person-centred, Gestalt and existential models in a humanistic framework. Whether the issue is low self-esteem, depression, relationship difficulties or a general sense of feeling lost, the service provides a grounded, supportive environment to explore difficult emotions and develop new ways of coping.

John hopes the service will not only offer meaningful therapeutic support, but also help to challenge outdated ideas around masculinity and emotional expression. Through his practice, he wants to help create a culture where men feel more able to ask for help without fear of judgement.

“Brighton has a strong sense of community and awareness around mental health, yet I still see many men who feel completely alone in what they’re going through,” John adds. “This needs to change. MEN TALK TOO is here to be part of that shift.”

MEN TALK TOO is currently accepting new clients. Sessions are available in person in Brighton and Hove, and online throughout the UK.