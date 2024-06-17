Brighton crowned the 'best beer garden city' in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a heatwave on the horizon and the Euros in full flow, Brits are advised to head to Brighton where there is a higher chance of sun and plenty of beer gardens to pick from.

Brighton has been named the best place the best place in the country to enjoy a refreshing cold drink in the sun, according to a new study.

With a heatwave said to be on the way and the nation expecting the Euros to come home, pubs across the UK with outdoor areas are set to become very popular in the next few weeks.

Google searches for info on local beer gardens have already skyrocketed by 674% in the past three months, as anticipation builds for warmer weather.

Cold beer in the sun.

Electric Radiators Direct looked at the number of outdoor pubs and bars each major UK city boasts, and also considered general temperatures, sunshine hours and rainfall levels.

The study crowned the seaside city of Brighton as the overall UK’s beer garden capital, with a whopping 99 venues to pick from, many with beautiful sea views.

It also offers more than 600 hours of sunshine (on average) in the summer months, and a lower-than-average chance of rainfall.

One element where Brighton didn’t score as well though was in the typical cost per pint, which came in at £6 here, while the UK average is around 83p lower at £5.17.

Oxford took second place in the UK top ten table with an impressive 68 beer garden options to pick from for some outdoor boozing.

Pints are also pricey in this city too though, at £5.45 on average.

Beer Garden Capitals – Top 10 (score given out of 67)

Brighton - 62

Oxford - 60

Southampton - 57

Milton Keynes - 53

Peterborough - 52

Bristol - 48

York - 45

Plymouth - 44

Bradford - 43

Manchester – 42

Patio heaters expert, Stephen Hankinson from Electric Radiators Direct said: “As we are set to see some good weather hit the country in the next month, this research shows the best spots across the country to find a beer garden when the sun does come out.

Hopefully, friends and family can enjoy the warmer days, whilst watching England have a successful Euros tournament.

Of course, British weather can sometimes be unpredictable, and evenings can get chilly even on a sunny day, which is why patio heaters can be a great added value to a beer garden that many customers will be looking for."