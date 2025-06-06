Brighton Food Bank at risk – urgent appeal for support

As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, Brighton Food Bank has issued an urgent plea for donations, warning that immediate support is needed to ensure the demand is being met.

Brighton’s biggest and longest-running food bank, operated by Brighton and Hove City Mission, has been a vital lifeline for the community for 25 years.

Lloyd Cummins, Head of Mission, said: “We operate on an absolute shoestring and rely entirely on donations - both financial and food. Our incredible team of volunteers keeps us going, but without urgent help, we may not be able to continue serving those in desperate need. Last year we finished in a large financial deficit and the trend is continuing into this year which is a difficult place to be.”

Unlike many food banks, Brighton Food Bank works solely through referrals, supporting individuals and families sent by over 70 organisations across the city. Clients arrive in financial crisis, unable to afford food and basic essentials.

Lloyd added: “We are facing a perfect storm. The cost-of-living crisis has driven demand for our services to an all-time high, while donations have decreased. Without serious support, Brighton’s oldest and largest food bank could be forced to scale back its operations, leaving many people facing financial crisis without essential support. At this point we aren’t talking about closure, however, if the downturn continues, we could be in trouble.”

Despite the challenges, Brighton Food Bank is taking a positive step forward. For the first time in five years, it has reopened its doors to clients, moving beyond doorstep service to offer a warmer, more welcoming space where support can be provided with dignity and care.

“Every client’s situation is different, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer a more personable service by welcoming them back inside,” says Lloyd.

“Now, more than ever, we need the residents and businesses of Brighton to come together and help us keep this vital service running.”

How to help

Donate money: Visit www.brightonfoodbank.org.uk to make a financial contribution.

Donate food & supplies: Items can be delivered in person to: Brighton Food Bank, Calvary Church Building, Stanley Road, Brighton, BN1 4NJ.

Alternatively, you can place an online supermarket order and have it delivered directly. Deliveries are accepted Monday–Wednesday, 10am–4pm.

Supermarket donation points: You can also drop off food donations at designated collection points in these supermarkets:

Asda, Hollingbury

Waitrose, Western Road

Sainsbury’s Local – Preston Park, Old Steine, and Western Road

Tesco, Hove

With the support of the Brighton community, Brighton Food Bank hopes to continue its crucial work. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference.

For more information, please visit www.brightonfoodbank.org.uk.