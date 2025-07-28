Brighton Gogglebox star to climb Kilimanjaro as part of ultimate health and life transformation

“It feels like everything is coming into alignment. I’ve had to break things apart to rebuild stronger. This Kilimanjaro climb is symbolic for me. It’s not just a physical mountain, it represents all the emotional and mental ones I’ve been climbing over the past couple of years.”

Having recently announced the news on Instagram, Brighton-based Daniel will be taking on the trek in support of Kidscape, a UK charity that works to prevent bullying and support children’s mental health and safety. The decision to get involved was, like much of Daniel’s recent direction, instinctive and grounded in purpose.

“I was chatting to my friend, Andrew. We were down at his beach hut and he told me he was doing it. I said immediately, ‘I want in’. I didn’t even hesitate. I’ve always wanted an adventure like this, and this cause, helping young people navigate bullying, hits home. It felt right.”

Daniel has now begun training for the climb, which takes place in January 2026. His preparation includes a rigorous strength-training programme at the gym four times a week, alongside long treks up and down the South Downs, near his Brighton home.

“My dad’s a lifelong athlete, so I grew up around fitness, but like a lot of people, I let it go when life got in the way. I started clubbing, smoking, living for nights out rather than mornings in the gym. Wellness didn’t exist in my world. But now, everything’s changed.”

And change hasn’t come by accident. Following his departure from Gogglebox in 2023 and his divorce from husband Stephen, Daniel began a new chapter of self-reflection and conscious healing. Then, in a brave and emotional decision, he recently revealed something he’d kept hidden his entire life, that he is completely deaf in one ear, the result of childhood mumps that caused permanent hearing loss.

“For decades, I masked it. I was embarrassed, insecure, always pretending I could hear things I couldn’t. But over the last couple of years, something shifted in me. I was tired of hiding. I started being honest about everything, my deafness, my feelings, my needs, my health. And from there, something amazing happened, I started to heal.”

Now, having recently turned 50, Daniel says he’s never felt stronger, in body and mind. He credits his transformation to a mix of physical training, spiritual clarity, and small daily rituals that keep him grounded.

“My mornings start with coffee, a banana, protein shake, Berocca and my supplements. Then it’s either off to the gym or a long walk on the beach with my dogs. The sea air clears my head and puts me in a really positive space. After that, it’s about looking after myself with great skincare, great products. I’m loving Drunk Elephant and Ultra Violette, and my gym stocks Cowshed which is gorgeous. I always say, cleanse, moisturise, SPF. It’s non-negotiable!”

But beyond the surface, Daniel is keen to speak about the deeper why behind this new lifestyle.

“There’s a link between wellness and identity. Being part of the LGBTQ+ community, you do feel an unspoken pressure to look a certain way. It’s not always fair, but it exists. When I became single again, I felt that pressure intensely. I wanted to feel attractive, relevant, in control. But what I’ve realised is that looking after yourself isn’t about impressing others, it’s about honouring yourself. Feeling good in your own skin. That’s the most powerful glow-up you can ever have.”

And while he admits he still enjoys a cheeky blowout from time to time, balance is the name of the game.

“I’m not pretending I’ve become some perfect clean-living guru. I still enjoy life. But now, it’s about moderation. I’ve stopped letting tiredness, hangovers or unhealthy habits steal my days. I want to feel alive, energised and present. Especially now.”

The symbolism of Kilimanjaro goes far beyond the trek itself. For Daniel, it represents the inner mountains so many of us face, and the possibility that, with commitment and courage, they can be climbed.

“This isn’t just about fitness or a personal bucket list. It’s about proving to myself that I can go further than I ever thought possible. It’s about pushing past fear, limitation and self-doubt. I want to raise money for an incredible cause, yes, but I also want to show others, especially people my age or in the LGBTQ+ community, that reinvention is always possible. You are not stuck. You are not too old. There is always a summit ahead worth climbing.”

Follow Daniel’s Kilimanjaro preparation and health and wellness journey on Instagram @Lustig75

