Brighton homelessness charity concerned over rise in local rough sleeping

Government figures released today by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government show an increase in rough sleeping in Brighton and Hove last year – a rise of 46% from 2023.

Local charity Sussex Emmaus has expressed concern over the rise – from 52 to 76 people – and is also warning that these figures likely underestimate the true scale of homelessness in the area.

Responding to the updated statistics, Karen Chapman, CEO of Sussex Emmaus said: “These figures are deeply concerning and reflect what we’re seeing locally - more people struggling to find a stable home. We've seen rough sleeping increase in recent years, and more people than ever are now at risk.”

The data was collected as part of the government’s Rough Sleeping Snapshot in England. Released each year in February, these statistics provide a snapshot of the number of people sleeping rough during a single autumn night in local authorities across England.

Sussex Emmaus Companion Liam

Karen added: “However these statistics are just the tip of the iceberg. Many people experiencing homelessness are hidden - sofa surfing, staying in temporary accommodation, or living in unsafe conditions just to avoid the streets. They don’t appear in these figures, but they still need urgent support.

“We need long-term solutions. More investment in homelessness services and social housing is essential to prevent more people from being pushed into rough sleeping. Alongside this, organisations like Emmaus play a vital role in giving people the chance to rebuild their lives. By providing a stable home, tailored support, and work opportunities, we help people to move forward and avoid returning to homelessness.”

Sussex Emmaus, based in Portslade, provides a home, support, and work opportunities for up to 58 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion. Emmaus offers more than just a bed for the night. People supported by Emmaus receive a home, tailored support, and the opportunity to gain skills and work opportunities through social enterprises run by the charity. This package of support helps people regain stability, rebuild their confidence, and work towards independence.

Liam, who is supported by Sussex Emmaus, shared his experience: “Being on the streets and sofa surfing, sleeping on beaches and park benches, I found I had no self-confidence, low self-respect, and even a lack of respect from others. Since joining Emmaus, with their support I have got my life back on track and the future is looking brighter. Working in our superstore, I have developed a great rapport with our regular customers which has greatly improved my confidence.”

To find out more about Sussex Emmaus, visit emmausbrighton.co.uk/