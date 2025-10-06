Brighton hospital helper aims to inspire NHS volunteering – as poll suggests strong appetite across the South East

A Brighton hospital helper is aiming to inspire people to consider NHS volunteering, with a new poll revealing that a quarter of people across the South East would consider ‘gifting their time’.

With clinics and wards across the country facing continued pressures, campaigners say those who donate their talents play a vital role in bolstering services.

And the national healthcare volunteering charity Helpforce is shining a light on the immense impact that volunteers collectively have on the health service - including 45-year-old Anna Cooke who gifts her time to help families who have received an autism diagnosis, drawing on personal experience with her son.

It comes as a new YouGov survey conducted for Helpforce has revealed that 25% of people across the South East would consider NHS volunteering.

Anna, from Seaford, said: “For me, volunteering is all about forging meaningful connections. By definition, volunteers care about the services they’re supporting – and that makes them the most passionate addition to a team.”

Around 7,000 people already actively volunteer with the NHS across the South East, taking on a variety of roles in hospitals and community settings. The emphasis is on trained volunteers taking on tasks that alleviate pressure on frontline NHS staff – enabling professionals to focus on delivering quality care.

In calling on the Government to invest in healthcare volunteering programmes nationwide, Helpforce - which works with over a hundred NHS trusts across the country - is backed by leading health organisations including NHS Providers and the Health Foundation.

Anna’s involvement with the NHS came after she noticed distinct patterns in her young son’s behaviour, which eventually led to him being diagnosed with autism.

“My son would opt to play alone, building things and lining objects up. He was high energy, flinging himself around with glee and would watch the same few seconds of something over and over with joy,” Anna recalled. These observations prompted her to reach out to Seaside View Child Development Centre, a unique facility within Brighton General Hospital and run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

She attended a six-week ‘Exploring Autism’ course, where specialist nurses shared information and parent-carers exchanged experiences. By the end of the course, Anna’s insights and contributions stood out and in September 2024 a specialist nurse invited her to join the team as a ‘Lived Experience Support Group Volunteer’.

“It was a turning point for me,” Anna explained. “Other parents, staff in educational settings, and the media had all made me question myself. But having a very experienced specialist nurse invite me to become part of the team was not merely a compliment; it was also validating.”

As time progressed, Anna’s volunteer role expanded. She now assists by offering sessions for parents facing urgent situations and has become a befriender to families needing specific guidance. She’s passionate about the value of in-person support.”

Helpforce chief executive, Amerjit Chohan, said: “After years of deep-rooted system-level challenges, the NHS remains under intense pressure, despite the valiant efforts of its staff and legions of existing volunteers. Out in communities, people feel the effects of long waiting lists and stretched services. It’s clear from YouGov’s poll that a swathe of the public across the South East willing to step forward and do what they can to help – just like Anna did.

“We are calling on the Government to invest in health volunteering programmes and the infrastructure needed to recruit, train, and manage passionate volunteers who have so much to contribute to the NHS.

“YouGov’s poll reveals that 25% of people across the South East would consider volunteering for the NHS – equivalent to a pool of over 1.9 million individuals. Even if only two per cent could be enticed into volunteering roles that would result in NHS trusts across the region being bolstered by more than 38,000 additional committed volunteers, which would be transformational. But before that can happen, the Government needs to invest in building up the network of volunteer service managers who support the kind of high-impact initiatives run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

“Of course, volunteering can’t solve all the NHS’ problems, but evidence shows that it has a significant contribution to make.”

Helpforce’s own research found that 86% of frontline NHS staff nationwide believe that support from trained volunteers improves the care they can provide – underlining that volunteers are not intended to replace healthcare professionals, but to instead complement them.

Mandy Cleaver, Voluntary Services and Community Development Lead at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Anna is a fantastic example of a volunteer who compliments the work of expert staff by bringing lived experience to bear on vital services. Her insight and expertise is greatly valued and she has helped many families to navigate the often complex process of acquiring an autism diagnosis and understanding the support that is available to them as they move forward.”

Helpforce’s evidence suggests that for every 10,000 new NHS volunteers recruited nationwide, 1.1 million hours of annual efficiency gains can be achieved by the health service.

Daniel Elkeles, Chief Executive of NHS Providers, said: “Tens of thousands of highly motivated volunteers of all ages and from all walks of life already gift their time and talents to NHS trusts nationwide and there is growing evidence that they make a significant contribution – not only improving the experiences of patients receiving healthcare, but also in terms of enhancing the working lives of the health professionals they support.

“Forward-thinking NHS trusts no longer view volunteering programmes as a ‘nice-to-have’ and instead regard them as a strategic imperative.”

At a national level, the YouGov poll found that 18 to 24-year-olds showed particular enthusiasm for NHS volunteering, with a third of respondents in this age group (33%) indicating that they would consider signing-up – compared to 28% of 25 to 34-year-olds, 23% in the 35-54 bracket, and 21% of those aged 55 and over.

Dr Jennifer Dixon DBE, Chief Executive of the Health Foundation, said: “It’s fascinating to see that young adults seem to have the highest levels of appetite for NHS volunteering and heartening that so many of them want to do something practical to help others in need, as well as support the NHS which in turn can offer them so much.

“As well as those aged 18 to 24 having a great deal to offer the NHS as volunteers, exposing them to healthcare settings is likely to interest them in a career in the NHS – which could be hugely worthwhile for them, and boost the NHS workforce with young, committed talent.”

When asked what would motivate them to volunteer for the NHS, the top reasons given by those who took part in the survey were: making a difference to someone’s life, giving back to the NHS, and gaining a sense of purpose.

And across demographics, not knowing what kind of NHS volunteer roles are available and uncertainty around how to apply for positions were cited as barriers to volunteering – though the biggest obstacle identified was ‘not being able to commit sufficient time’.

People interested in healthcare volunteering opportunities in their local area can visit the NHS Volunteering website.