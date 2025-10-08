Brighton & Hove Museums looking forward to future thanks to Arts Council England award

Brighton & Hove Museums has been awarded £882,098 today (Weds 8 Oct 2025) by Arts Council England and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) as part of the Arts Council Museum Renewal Fund.

The funding will strengthen the museum’s financial stability in 2025–2026, boost reserves, and support commercial initiatives across its five venues which include the Royal Pavilion & Garden, Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, Hove Museum of Creativity, Preston Manor & Gardens and Booth Museum of Natural History.

Hedley Swain, CEO of Brighton & Hove Museums said: “We’re absolutely delighted and deeply grateful to have received a Museum Renewal Fund award from Arts Council England and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. This vital support comes at a crucial time - not just for us at Brighton & Hove Museums, but for cultural organisations across the country navigating what continues to be a difficult time for the visitor economy.

“Thanks to this funding, we can look to the future with renewed energy and confidence. It will help us balance our books this year and strengthen our reserves - giving us the stability we need to keep delivering the experiences our visitors love.

The Royal Pavilion & Garden, part of Brighton & Hove Museums

“The grant also supports important investment to build our future revenue generation, including a brand-new events and venue hire booking system to make the process seamless for both staff and clients. Our ticketing system is being upgraded for faster, more efficient service, and we’re enhancing the support and facilities we offer to commercial filming and photography partners.

“We’re also giving our website a refresh to make it easier than ever to explore our venues, book tickets, and discover the incredible collections we care for and work we do as a charitable trust.”

“We want to thank Arts Council England for helping us continue to share the stories, creativity, and heritage that make Brighton & Hove so special.”

Millions of people across England will be able to continue to celebrate their local heritage thanks to the government’s £20 million Museum Renewal Fund.

The funding will be shared between 75 civic museums, including Birmingham Museums Trust, Barnsley Museums and Discover Bucks Museum. It will improve public access to collections, protect community and educational programmes, and help to ensure treasured local and regional museums are fit for the future.

The fund strengthens our nationwide network of museums, ensuring that local communities have access to culture for generations to come whilst being able to take pride in how their towns and villages have played a role in our national story. It will protect opening hours and job opportunities for millions of visitors and local communities, whilst strengthening museums’ ability to attract tourists and employers to regions across the country.

The Museum Renewal Fund is part of the £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund, announced by the Culture Secretary in February 2025 as part of the government’s Plan for Change to support economic growth and increase opportunities nationwide.

Museums Minister, Baroness Twycross said: “Museums offer a place where people from all backgrounds can learn, be inspired and delve into our rich history, helping to understand the stories that led us to where we are today.

“The Museum Renewal Fund is contributing to the delivery of our Plan for Change. It ensures much-loved civic museums can remain open and continue to provide opportunities for future generations to learn about our shared heritage and how their local community has played its part in our national story.”