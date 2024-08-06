Brighton & Hove Pride celebrates with New Orleans Flair in spectacular restival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This past weekend, Brighton & Hove burst into a vibrant display of colour and joy as the city celebrated its most dazzling Pride festival to date.

With the theme of 'JOY,' hundreds of thousands of enthusiastic participants and supporters thronged the streets, showcasing their solidarity, allyship, and celebratory spirit in a glittering parade.

New Orleans & Company marked their return to Brighton & Hove for the second consecutive year as the destination sponsor. The company made a grand appearance in the parade with a float and a lively contingent of 85 participants.

"We were beyond thrilled to take part in Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 and to share a slice of New Orleans’ rich cultural heritage and spirit which welcomes all." commented Kim Priez, Senior Vice President of Tourism at New Orleans & Company.

The colourful New Orleans & Company float ready to set off on Saturday's parade.

Priez said: “Our proud participation and sponsorship not only celebrates the vibrant LGBTQ+ community but also strengthens the cultural ties between our two cities."

Priez highlighted the striking similarities between Brighton & Hove and New Orleans, noting their mutual appreciation for independent chefs and retailers, a thriving arts community, round-the-clock party scene and spectacular live music. She also pointed out that in addition to New Orleans' own Pride event, the city hosts over 200 festivals annually, with Southern Decadence, the city’s largest LGBTQ+ event, taking place in September.

"Both cities are known for their inclusivity and celebration of diversity, making this partnership a natural fit," she added.

New Orleans has long been a beacon for the arts and cultural celebration, attracting numerous LGBTQ+ artists and performers to its iconic French Quarter, home to Café Lafitte in Exile, one of America’s oldest gay bars.

Kim Priez, Senior Vice President of Tourism at New Orleans & Company (second from left) with members.

With its rich history, lively festivals, and welcoming atmosphere, New Orleans stands out as an ultimate destination for travellers seeking an inclusive environment.

Brighton & Hove Pride has once again reinforced its reputation as one of the world’s leading Pride events. Thanks to the support from sponsors like New Orleans & Company, this year’s celebration was a remarkable success.

The community and allies came together to revel in the festivities and paint the city in a spectrum of colours. As the glitter settles, the unforgettable memories of this extraordinary weekend will continue to unite everyone.

For more information on LGBTQ+ events in New Orleans, visit New Orleans & Company.

For details on Brighton & Hove Pride 2024, visit Brighton & Hove Pride.