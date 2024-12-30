Brighton & Hove residents urged to make free healthy lifestyle programmes for adults and families their New Year Resolution.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adults and families in Brighton & Hove looking to have healthy lifestyles, become more active or lose weight in the new year can now sign up for a series of free 12-week programmes that start in January as part of a council-funded package.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme, which is being funded by Brighton & Hove City Council, is open to residents in all Brighton & Hove postcodes.

The programmes available include:

Family support, including Active Kids classes to help children enjoy being active with a free weekly one-hour session doing fun physical activity sessions, and setting them up for healthy weight loss. Sessions are held at local leisure centres across Brighton & Hove, as well as a free weekly parent support session with an expert health mentor, while the kids are playing. This includes tips and tricks to help your children manage their weight and improve the health and wellbeing of your whole family.

Group support, enabling residents to lose weight in a safe, supportive group setting, led by an expert health mentor. Small group sessions are held at local venues across Brighton & Hove.

Physical Activity support, including a 12-week exercise support programme for swimming at a local leisure centre

One to One support, enabling residents who are pregnant or who have a learning disability, to make healthy lifestyle changes in a safe supportive setting

Support is available for Brighton residents for those who are over the age of 18 with a BMI (Body Mass Index) of 30 or above (or 27.5 or above for those from a BAME ethnic background). Support for families is available for children aged 0-18.

The programme being funded by Brighton & Hove City Council include Family support, Active Kids classes, Group support, and Physical Activity support.

“Gloji is a proven way of supporting families who want to manage their children’s weight and healthy lifestyle. We know from previous groups that the children love it and that the parents value the knowledge that it gives them and, most importantly, that it delivers results” says Sian Talbot, Engagement & Partnership Officer for Gloji Brighton & Hove, the healthy lifestyle provider delivering the services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s not just for children and families. Our aim is for participants to hit a 5% weight loss target within 12 weeks and, from running the programme before, we know that many achieve it, But the programme is about more than just weight loss. It helps get people back into physical activity and develops a supportive community with which to do so.”

One person who has already benefited from the programme is Naomi Town, 36, from Brighton, who has surpassed her 5% weight loss target said that “not only has it helped me but my children are back to a healthy weight and are much more active.”

“I previously did the BeeZee Bodies weight loss program and, although I managed to lose weight, I found myself putting weight back on,” says Naomi. “The fact that gloji was a lot more about overall wellbeing and how that impacts your eating habits, was useful.

"The trick I liked most was the checking in with yourself. I have now added a wider variety of foods into my diet, and I have realised most of my eating is emotional or boredom related. The hunger meter was also quite helpful as it really made me pay attention to how my body was feeling and helped me realise, I was continually overeating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was the boredom eating that had proved a challenge for Naomi: “Boredom eating is one challenge I found difficult but checking in and trying a drink of water and waiting a bit has helped me overcome this. Also being hard on myself and quite mean to myself, especially when I would eat something considered bad food, also worked.”

And her advice to others?

“100% do it ,” says Naomi. “The support and mindset changes if you really apply yourself are worth it. I'm still trying to implement all the changes, but the advice has been invaluable.”

Participants can also opt for an Online Exercise Programme with an online gym plan including 12 weeks of sessions to gradually build your strength, fitness and support your weight loss.

Gloji is a digital platform that works around busy schedules. Through gloji, participants can access weekly videos and other resources providing holistic support and information on behaviour change, nutrition, sleep and managing stress. They can also use the platform to log their weight on a weekly basis. Participants will also be able to discuss their progress with a health mentor every week.

Interested participants can sign up by visiting https://brighton-hove.gloji.co.uk/signup/. Further information is available at brighton-hove.gloji.co.uk/