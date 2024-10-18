Brighton-inspired banners are up for auction to support city centre projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of this summer’s city centre dressing campaign, Brilliant Brighton (also known as the city centre Business Improvement District; a not-for-profit organisation formed of 517 businesses) is excited to announce the auction of the fabulous banners designed by local artist Dave Pop!

These banners, which brightened up the city throughout the summer, are now available to bid on, offering residents and visitors a unique opportunity to own a piece of Brighton’s creative charm while supporting future BID initiatives.

The summer campaign, a collaboration between local businesses and Dave Pop!, helped to brighten up Brighton’s city centre streets with bold, colourful banners featuring striking seaside-inspired illustrations and fairground-inspired calligraphy. This artwork captures the fun and quirky spirit of the city, and now, as we transition into autumn, art lovers and Brighton enthusiasts have the chance to take these original banners home through an exclusive auction.

Proceeds from the auction will go towards funding Brilliant Brighton’s projects, which play a key role in enhancing the city centre for businesses, residents, and visitors alike. This includes vital initiatives such as funding Brighton’s Christmas lights, a gift from BID businesses at a cost of £100,000 every year. These lights, a festive highlight for both locals and tourists, would not be possible without the support of the BID.

Dave Pop! with City by the Sea banner - now available to bid on via online auction

Shelley Welti, Marketing and Events Manager for Brilliant Brighton says: “We’re delighted to offer the community a chance to own a piece of Dave Pop!’s artwork while directly contributing to future projects. From our popular summer dressing campaign to the much-loved Christmas lights, every project helps make Brighton city centre a vibrant, thriving place. With this auction, we hope to raise funds to support these efforts and celebrate the businesses that make Brighton unique.”

Local artist Dave Pop!, who was commissioned by Brilliant Brighton to create designs for this summer’s banners, says: “I was so chuffed to be asked to design the banners for Brighton city centre, seeing my artwork all around the city I love so much was a dream come true. Any money raised by the sale of my banners will help the BID with their projects, continuing to make our city centre even more bright and beautiful!"

How the auction works:

Banners are available for bidding through an online auction hosted on eBay.

The auction will run from 17th October to 9pm on 27th October.

All funds raised will support Brilliant Brighton BID’s ongoing work, including city dressing, events, and the annual Christmas lights display.

In addition to the Christmas lights, the Brilliant Brighton BID funds a variety of other city centre projects, including seasonal city dressing, on-street Ambassadors, and marketing campaigns that promote local businesses. By participating in the auction, community members will not only take home a piece of Brighton’s summer spirit but also ensure the city continues to shine throughout the year.

Brighton artist Dave Pop! with Brilliant Brighton banners in situ

Dave Pop!, the artist behind the banners, is renowned for his retro-inspired, colourful work that celebrates iconic seaside inspired imagery. His artwork has become a recognisable part of the city's aesthetic, and these banners are a wonderful way for fans of his work – and fans of Brighton – to own something truly special.

For more information on how to bid, and to view the available banners, please visit ebay.co.uk/usr/brillbrighton