Brighton legend, John Varah, to retire from Same Sky

John Varah will retire from community arts charity Same Sky on 3 May after 24 years overseeing Burning the Clocks, The Children’s Parade and hundreds of national and international community art projects.

Having joined Same Sky ( www.samesky.co.uk) in 1991 as a freelance artist, John became its artistic director in 2001. During this 34 year period, Same Sky has become the largest community arts charity in the south east. Working with local authorities, arts festivals, businesses, schools, community groups and individuals, Same Sky creates art projects that make connections with people, particularly those in hard-to-reach community groups.

Jo Goodey, Chair of Trustees at Same Sky: “On behalf of the Trustees of Same Sky, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to John for his extraordinary vision, dedication, and creativity over the past 24 years. John’s contribution as Artistic Director has been nothing short of transformative.

“Under his leadership, Same Sky has flourished - growing threefold in scale and impact, shaping communities not just in Brighton and Hove, but across the south east and beyond. From the magic of Burning the Clocks to the joy of the Children’s Parade, John’s artistry and passion have brought light, colour, and connection to thousands.

“Although John steps down from his permanent role, we are delighted that he will remain part of the Same Sky family, continuing to lend his creativity and expertise as a freelance lighting designer and trusted advisor. As we celebrate his legacy, we also look forward to the next chapter, knowing his influence will continue to shine in every lantern, every parade, and every moment of wonder he has helped to create,” added Goodey.

John has led over 700 events during his 24 year leadership of Same Sky, including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant and lighting The Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Manchester, as well as a three year programme in Ghana. Closer to home, John has overseen Brighton’s Children’s Parade for decades and Burning the Clocks since it began in 1993.

Burning the Clocks is a celebration of the winter solstice which takes place annually on 21 December and provides an uplifting antidote to the excess of a commercial Christmas with 30,000 people lining the streets to watch 2,000 parade participants. People carry their home made paper and willow lanterns through the city, alongside dancers and musicians before passing them onto a spectacular bonfire on Brighton beach.

John also oversaw the transformation of Burning the Clocks, which became a digital event in 2020, and he created the Awakenings Project to replace the in person parade and gathering during the Covid pandemic.

Jane McMorrow, Same Sky’s interim CEO, has been working on developing a business strategy with the charity since September 2024 and brings extensive experience of the charity and cultural sector across Sussex added: “I have been a huge fan of Same Sky for over 20 years, since first meeting John when I was at Brighton Festival. I am excited about working with the organisation to ensure that its future remains true to the inspired original vision while meeting the challenges of a changing arts landscape.

“John's input to the shape of the new Same Sky will be invaluable. I am looking forward to working with him, the Board of Trustees, the team, associate artists and everyone who has Same Sky's best interests at heart,” added McMorrow.

John retires from his permanent leadership role after The Children’s Parade, his final project as Artistic Director, on 3 May and will remain part of Same Sky as a freelance lighting designer, project manager and advisor to the new leadership team.

John Varah commented: “It's been a great privilege to work with a huge range of communities and individuals to co-create projects that resonate with their lives, dreams, and creativity. Projects that are always different where every contribution is celebrated and used and where participants can join together to celebrate their work in the public space.”

Recruitment for a permanent new leadership role at Same Sky will take place in the autumn 2025.