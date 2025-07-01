Brighton man completes epic journey to Northern Africa on a skateboard for mental health charity
Covering thousands of kilometres across England, France, Spain, and finally northern Africa, Sam has skated nearly every mile, navigating the elements, aching joints, and the unpredictable nature of long-distance travel. The only time he travelled without his four wheels were the two ferry crossings between UK-France and Spain-Northern Africa.
“It was tough on my body – my feet, ankles and knees especially – but absolutely worth it,” said Sam after arriving in Tangier.
“Skating has always helped me through tough times, and this was my way of giving back and showing others that mental health matters, in skateboarding and in everyday life.”
The challenge was in support of the Ben Raemers Foundation, a charity focused on mental wellbeing within the skateboarding community. Named in memory of professional skateboarder Ben Raemers, the foundation aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health and offer resources and support to those in need.
Throughout the trip, Sam camped along the way and used an app to locate the smoothest roads to skate on. While there were moments where he had to walk or reroute, and despite a big tumble in the last few days, he remained committed to finishing what he started.
“I had days where I felt completely drained, but the support I got – from strangers, other skaters, and people following online – kept me going,” he said. “This trip reminded me how kind people can be.”
Sam hopes his journey inspires others to follow their passions, no matter how unconventional.
“I’ve always wanted to do something like this,” he said. “There’s no point holding back from the thing you want to do because life is quite short.”
To date, Sam has nearly £6000 for the Ben Raemers Foundation, with donations still being accepted.
To support the cause or relive Sam’s journey through photos and updates, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/skating-to-africa-brighton-to-tangierand follow Sam on Instagram @sam.benjy