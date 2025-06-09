Brighton & Mid Sussex babies take the plunge for charity in Splashathon 2025

Babies and toddlers from Brighton & Mid Sussex Water Babies classes will be showcasing their superstar swimming skills during the week of 30th June - 6th July with a ‘Splashathon’ fundraiser for charities Tommy’s and the Children’s Alliance. Little ones will be sponsored to complete swimming challenges in pirate and sea creature fancy dress at venues across Brighton, Burgess Hill, Small Dole, North Chailey and Shoreham by Sea.

Together with 47,000 Water Babies from across the UK, the Brighton event aims to raise £650,000 for pregnancy and baby charity Tommy’s and Water Babies charity the Children’s Alliance.

This could fund a Tommy’s research centre for 8 months, investigating the causes of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

And help the Children’s Alliance fund key projects to make sure every child has safe and enjoyable access to water, fostering their physical development and well-being.

Water Babies across the area are preparing for their fancy dress fundraiser, Splashathon.

Babies and children are at the heart of this special charity partnership.

Adam Fear from Water Babies Brighton & Mid Sussex said: “All of us at Water Babies Brighton are really excited to be taking part in Splashathon. We aim to raise as much money as possible locally, and of course give the children a really exciting class, whilst they fundraise to give every child a better, brighter future.”

Tommy’s CEO Kath Abrahams said: “Splashathon is a fabulous way for children to have fun in support of a vital cause. We’re grateful to every family taking part and everyone who’s working hard to make it happen at swimming pools around the UK.”

Tamsin Brewis at Children’s Alliance said: “We can’t wait for Splashathon and to watch families come together in their swimming lessons for this special sponsored event. We’re so appreciative of every water baby taking part, who will be helping us to give better starts and brighter futures to children across the country.”