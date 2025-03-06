Brighton Museum & Art Gallery celebrates iconic 1960s Mod style with new fashion exhibition this summer

Brighton Museum & Art Gallery is set to turn back the clock to one of the most stylish and revolutionary eras in British culture with its new exhibition, The In Crowd: Mod Fashion & Style 1958-66

Opening on 10 May 2025 and running until 4 January 2026, this highly anticipated showcase, sponsored by original Brighton Mod brand Ben Sherman, will bring to life the bold style, youthful rebellion, and cultural impact that defined a generation.

The exhibition will feature over 35 dressed mannequins showcasing rare and early Mod outfits drawn from the renowned collection of Roger K. Burton, an expert in vintage fashion. The one-of-a-kind pieces will give visitors an up-close look at the revolutionary style that challenged the norms of the time.

With over 50 years of experience, curator Roger K Burton has styled films including Quadrophenia and Absolute Beginners and worked with cultural icons such as David Bowie, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Four girls © The Contemporary Wardrobe Collection

Burton has crafted an exhibition that goes beyond clothing. "The In Crowd: Mod Fashion & Style 1958-66 isn’t just about the clothes; it’s about capturing the restless spirit of a generation," Burton explains.

"Emerging in post-war Britain, the Mods rejected the 1950s, favouring sharp tailoring, bold colours, and a sense of modernity that captured the spirit of youth culture. More than just a fashion statement, they embraced a fresh outlook on life, celebrating youth, freedom, and modernity in ways that continue to inspire today."

The exhibition showcases the influential designers who defined the Mod movement with sleek miniskirts, sharp suits, and crisp button-down shirts that embodied its forward-thinking spirit. “These garments were statements of individuality, rebellion, and modernity,” says Burton.

Hedley Swain, CEO of Brighton & Hove Museum, says, “We are excited to present this exceptional exhibition in collaboration with renowned fashion expert Roger Burton.

Teenage Mods

“This exhibition not only showcases the remarkable craftsmanship and innovation of Mod fashion but also celebrates Brighton's unique historical connection to this influential youth movement. Brighton & Hove Museums provides the perfect setting, offering visitors an inspiring opportunity to explore the cultural and stylistic legacy that continues to resonate across generations.”

Hedley says visitors can expect more than just fashion on display. “As visitors walk through the gallery, they’ll be immersed in the fashion of the Mod era. The exhibition tells the story of how the Mod look evolved, its impact on the fashion world of the 1960s, and its relationship with clubs and global music. Through contemporary clothing, accessories and photography, we will transport audiences back to the Mod era. The exhibition will highlight the sharp, cool fashion fuelling this cultural revolution.”

Founded in Brighton in 1963, Ben Sherman has become a symbol of sharp British style, favoured by the Mod movement for its tailored designs and contemporary aesthetics. With its first store opening in Brighton, the brand has maintained strong ties to the city

Sponsoring The In Crowd: Mod Fashion & Style 1958-66, Ben Sherman reaffirms its legacy as a brand synonymous with Mod culture. The new Brighton flagship store will also feature a striking window display in May that pays homage to the exhibition, reinforcing the connection between the brand, the city, and the Mod movement.

While the Mod era had faded by the late 1960s, its legacy lived on. Mods crafted a distinctly British lifestyle in its sharpness and sophistication, yet boldly modern in its perspective. Their influence extended far beyond Britain, shaping fashion around the world.

"The Mods created a lifestyle,” says Burton. “It was a cultural movement that remained relevant for generations. What started as a youthful rebellion in post-war Britain became a global phenomenon. This exhibition will show how that spirit still influences fashion today."

The exhibition is a must-see for those curious about the Mod movement. It’s a chance to step into the world of a transformative youth culture that left an indelible mark on fashion and society. Whether you lived through the era or are discovering it for the first time, The In Crowd: Mod Fashion & Style 1958-66 promises an immersive and captivating experience.

Step into a world of sharp suits and the unrelenting energy of youth at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery. The exhibition will run from 10 May 2025 to 4 January 2026. Don’t miss your chance to explore the Mod style that changed the fashion world.