Brighton named in the top 30 street art capitals of the world, study reveals

Brighton has been named among the top street-art destinations globally ahead of the Artists Open Houses Festival's return in May.

By analysing data from social media sites like Instagram and TikTok, scouring Google searches from the last year, and noting the number of street artworks in some of the world's street art hubs, the team at Slingo has revealed the best cities for graffiti lovers.

The street art capitals of the world:

Rank City Number of street artworks Graffiti Street art Graffiti Street art Graffiti Graffiti tour Street art Street art tour Overall score /10 1 London 472 639,000 608,000 3,764 1,857 15,300 4,230 42,200 7,440 9.50 2 Paris 1,065 191,000 595,000 570 1,230 8,130 570 60,200 4,830 8.93 3 Melbourne 2,837 16,600 135,000 962 729 13,800 13,080 34,200 13,080 8.80 4 Berlin 703 322,000 3,103 1,697 1,010 40,100 2,130 58,800 9,180 8.53 5 Los Angeles 2,277 367,000 105,000 3,064 174 22,100 1,480 9,140 810 8.41 6 Barcelona 309 64,700 227,000 346 358 7,400 790 25,100 2,340 8.12 7 Bristol 254 119,000 104,000 224 185 11,040 1,430 18,300 3,440 7.87 8 Amsterdam 237 64,500 79,800 328 257 5,460 440 35,800 1,540 7.53 9 Lisbon 749 12,500 77,200 214 110 5,620 1,140 24,800 5,610 7.44 10 Chicago 82 264,000 93,900 1,719 575 8,990 530 8,640 1,350 7.42 57 Brighton 57 54,500 52,300 58 45 3,990 200 5,360 360 4.92

Graffi-Tourism

Brighton has forever been known as a huge hub for music, culture, and art. Around the seaside city of Brighton, buildings and street corners are decorated with colorful designs that draw huge amounts of interest from people around the world.

From Banky’s very own Kissing Coppers mural to Insa Mansions on Victoria/Waterloo Road, Brighton has 57 street art pieces around the city centre. These pieces generate over 100,000 Instagram and TikTok posts and nearly 10,000 Google searches from people interested in the city's art.

Another UK city, London, takes first place in the rankings with an overall score of 9.50/10. Camden and Shoreditch are home to some of London's most recognised street art spots, but graffiti pieces have made their mark all over the city. Many social media users in London have been inspired by urban art, with 639,000 Instagram and 3,764 TikTok posts using #londongraffiti.

Next on this list is Paris, with an overall score of 8.93 /10. Paris may not be the first place you think of when it comes to graffiti, but this French city has plenty of street art to admire. Home to Alexandra Arango’s animal depictions, Street Art Avenue in Saint-Denis is a great place to start if you want to explore works in this city.

Further Insights:

There are over 36,000 global Google searches annually for UK street art tours.

TikTok dominates with 3,972 posts on street art across four UK cities (Manchester, Bristol, London, and Brighton).