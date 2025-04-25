Brighton named in the top 30 street art capitals of the world, study reveals
By analysing data from social media sites like Instagram and TikTok, scouring Google searches from the last year, and noting the number of street artworks in some of the world's street art hubs, the team at Slingo has revealed the best cities for graffiti lovers.
The street art capitals of the world:
|Rank
|City
|Number of street artworks
|Graffiti
|Street art
|Graffiti
|Street art
|Graffiti
|Graffiti tour
|Street art
|Street art tour
|Overall score /10
|1
|London
|472
|639,000
|608,000
|3,764
|1,857
|15,300
|4,230
|42,200
|7,440
|9.50
|2
|Paris
|1,065
|191,000
|595,000
|570
|1,230
|8,130
|570
|60,200
|4,830
|8.93
|3
|Melbourne
|2,837
|16,600
|135,000
|962
|729
|13,800
|13,080
|34,200
|13,080
|8.80
|4
|Berlin
|703
|322,000
|3,103
|1,697
|1,010
|40,100
|2,130
|58,800
|9,180
|8.53
|5
|Los Angeles
|2,277
|367,000
|105,000
|3,064
|174
|22,100
|1,480
|9,140
|810
|8.41
|6
|Barcelona
|309
|64,700
|227,000
|346
|358
|7,400
|790
|25,100
|2,340
|8.12
|7
|Bristol
|254
|119,000
|104,000
|224
|185
|11,040
|1,430
|18,300
|3,440
|7.87
|8
|Amsterdam
|237
|64,500
|79,800
|328
|257
|5,460
|440
|35,800
|1,540
|7.53
|9
|Lisbon
|749
|12,500
|77,200
|214
|110
|5,620
|1,140
|24,800
|5,610
|7.44
|10
|Chicago
|82
|264,000
|93,900
|1,719
|575
|8,990
|530
|8,640
|1,350
|7.42
|57
|Brighton
|57
|54,500
|52,300
|58
|45
|3,990
|200
|5,360
|360
|4.92
Brighton has forever been known as a huge hub for music, culture, and art. Around the seaside city of Brighton, buildings and street corners are decorated with colorful designs that draw huge amounts of interest from people around the world.
From Banky’s very own Kissing Coppers mural to Insa Mansions on Victoria/Waterloo Road, Brighton has 57 street art pieces around the city centre. These pieces generate over 100,000 Instagram and TikTok posts and nearly 10,000 Google searches from people interested in the city's art.
Another UK city, London, takes first place in the rankings with an overall score of 9.50/10. Camden and Shoreditch are home to some of London's most recognised street art spots, but graffiti pieces have made their mark all over the city. Many social media users in London have been inspired by urban art, with 639,000 Instagram and 3,764 TikTok posts using #londongraffiti.
Next on this list is Paris, with an overall score of 8.93 /10. Paris may not be the first place you think of when it comes to graffiti, but this French city has plenty of street art to admire. Home to Alexandra Arango’s animal depictions, Street Art Avenue in Saint-Denis is a great place to start if you want to explore works in this city.
Further Insights:
- There are over 36,000 global Google searches annually for UK street art tours.
- TikTok dominates with 3,972 posts on street art across four UK cities (Manchester, Bristol, London, and Brighton).