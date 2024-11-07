Save the Date: Thursday, December 12.

After an incredible first year, Brighton North Laine Late Night Shopping is back for 2024!

Known as The North Laine Lates, this festive event is returning for a second year, giving Brighton’s community a chance to celebrate and support local businesses in the North Laine area.

Last year, the streets were bustling with happy shoppers soaking up the festive vibes, and this year promises to be even more magical.

Image of the Trading Post Coffee from the outside looking into their festive window.

On Thursday, December 12, Sydney Street and its neighbouring streets will be open late, offering exclusive discounts, seasonal treats, and extended hours.

From artisanal coffee to unique gifts and handmade homeware, North Laine has everything you need for thoughtful Christmas shopping. Each purchase goes toward supporting Brighton’s independent businesses and keeping the local spirit alive.

Highlights on Offer

Papersmiths

An image of inside the Flock Brighton shop.

Find the perfect stationery gifts and enjoy complimentary mince pies, plus 20% off the exclusive Papersmiths collection from 6pm to 8pm. A must-visit for design lovers and creatives.

📍 21 Sydney St, BN1 4EN Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm | Offer Valid: 6pm - 8pm@paper_smiths

Flock Brighton

Fashion and accessories await at Flock Brighton, offering 10% off and festive drinks from 6pm to 9pm. Perfect for those looking for unique holiday style.

An image of the inside of Papersmiths Brighton shop.

📍 46 Sydney St, BN1 4EP Opening Hours: 10am - 9pm | Offer Valid: 6pm - 9pm@flockbrighton

Rural Simplicity

Enjoy a festive fizz while you browse their beautiful homeware and gift collection, available from 6pm until the drinks run out. Ideal for cosy home gifts and unique finds.

📍 1A Sydney St, BN1 4EN Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm | Offer Valid: 6pm - while fizz lasts@ruralsimplicity

Flyer Images with snowflakes and shapes in festive colours. Features text that says Join us for North Laine Lates, Sydney Street & Neighbours. Thursday. 12 Dec. 6pm - 8pm

Bebe Brighton

Brighton’s newest independent boutique will be offering German stollen along with exclusive discounts from 6pm to 8pm. A lovely stop for those on the hunt for fashionable and festive pieces.

📍 1A Sydney St, BN1 4EN Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm | Offer Valid: 6pm - 8pm@bebebrighton

Trading Post Coffee Roasters

For those wanting to stay energised, Trading Post Coffee Roasters will be open until 8pm with a special Winter Warmers Drinks Menu. Try a Biscoff Hot Chocolate, Baileys Latte, Mulled Wine, or a Nutella Espresso Martini to keep your spirits high as you shop.

📍 Sydney St, BN1 4EN Opening Hours: 7:30am - 8pm@tradingpostcoffeeroasters

As a central pit stop, the popular Flour Pot Bakery will be open until 8pm. Flour Pot serves artisan products, handmade daily in Brighton, making it the perfect snack stop as you browse store offers. They’ll be serving mulled wine, festive hot drink specials, frangipane mince pies, and hosting tastings of their Christmas breads & preserves.

40 Sydney St, Brighton, BN1 4EN. Opening Hours: 8am - 8pm

Just around the corner on Gloucester Road, the beloved Tidy Street General Store—a premium ladies' and homewares shop—will also be joining the festivities. Don’t miss them! They’ll have free fizz and 10% off in-store on the night.

102 Gloucester Road, Brighton BN1 4AP, Opening hours: 8am to 8pm

More business and evening discounts can be found on the Papersmiths website.

And That’s Just the Beginning!

These are just a few of the treats and discounts on offer, with many more businesses joining in to make North Laine a must-visit holiday destination. Keep an eye out here as we reveal more festive offers from your favourite shops and some exciting new additions.

https://www.papersmiths.co.uk/pages/north-laine-lates

If you’re a local business and would like to join in, email [email protected] to get involved.

We can’t wait to see Sydney Street brimming with festive spirit once again. Bring your friends, grab a warm drink, and join us on the 12th December for an evening of community, celebration, and shopping local.