Brighton North Laine Late Night Shopping returns for 2024
After an incredible first year, Brighton North Laine Late Night Shopping is back for 2024!
Known as The North Laine Lates, this festive event is returning for a second year, giving Brighton’s community a chance to celebrate and support local businesses in the North Laine area.
Last year, the streets were bustling with happy shoppers soaking up the festive vibes, and this year promises to be even more magical.
On Thursday, December 12, Sydney Street and its neighbouring streets will be open late, offering exclusive discounts, seasonal treats, and extended hours.
From artisanal coffee to unique gifts and handmade homeware, North Laine has everything you need for thoughtful Christmas shopping. Each purchase goes toward supporting Brighton’s independent businesses and keeping the local spirit alive.
Highlights on Offer
Papersmiths
Find the perfect stationery gifts and enjoy complimentary mince pies, plus 20% off the exclusive Papersmiths collection from 6pm to 8pm. A must-visit for design lovers and creatives.
📍 21 Sydney St, BN1 4EN Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm | Offer Valid: 6pm - 8pm@paper_smiths
Flock Brighton
Fashion and accessories await at Flock Brighton, offering 10% off and festive drinks from 6pm to 9pm. Perfect for those looking for unique holiday style.
📍 46 Sydney St, BN1 4EP Opening Hours: 10am - 9pm | Offer Valid: 6pm - 9pm@flockbrighton
Rural Simplicity
Enjoy a festive fizz while you browse their beautiful homeware and gift collection, available from 6pm until the drinks run out. Ideal for cosy home gifts and unique finds.
📍 1A Sydney St, BN1 4EN Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm | Offer Valid: 6pm - while fizz lasts@ruralsimplicity
Bebe Brighton
Brighton’s newest independent boutique will be offering German stollen along with exclusive discounts from 6pm to 8pm. A lovely stop for those on the hunt for fashionable and festive pieces.
📍 1A Sydney St, BN1 4EN Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm | Offer Valid: 6pm - 8pm@bebebrighton
Trading Post Coffee Roasters
For those wanting to stay energised, Trading Post Coffee Roasters will be open until 8pm with a special Winter Warmers Drinks Menu. Try a Biscoff Hot Chocolate, Baileys Latte, Mulled Wine, or a Nutella Espresso Martini to keep your spirits high as you shop.
📍 Sydney St, BN1 4EN Opening Hours: 7:30am - 8pm@tradingpostcoffeeroasters
As a central pit stop, the popular Flour Pot Bakery will be open until 8pm. Flour Pot serves artisan products, handmade daily in Brighton, making it the perfect snack stop as you browse store offers. They’ll be serving mulled wine, festive hot drink specials, frangipane mince pies, and hosting tastings of their Christmas breads & preserves.
40 Sydney St, Brighton, BN1 4EN. Opening Hours: 8am - 8pm
Just around the corner on Gloucester Road, the beloved Tidy Street General Store—a premium ladies' and homewares shop—will also be joining the festivities. Don’t miss them! They’ll have free fizz and 10% off in-store on the night.
102 Gloucester Road, Brighton BN1 4AP, Opening hours: 8am to 8pm
More business and evening discounts can be found on the Papersmiths website.
And That’s Just the Beginning!
These are just a few of the treats and discounts on offer, with many more businesses joining in to make North Laine a must-visit holiday destination. Keep an eye out here as we reveal more festive offers from your favourite shops and some exciting new additions.
https://www.papersmiths.co.uk/pages/north-laine-lates
If you’re a local business and would like to join in, email [email protected] to get involved.
We can’t wait to see Sydney Street brimming with festive spirit once again. Bring your friends, grab a warm drink, and join us on the 12th December for an evening of community, celebration, and shopping local.