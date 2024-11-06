Brighton Open Market’s Christmas Markets return with five unique festive shopping events

As the festive season draws in, Brighton Open Market is preparing to make it truly memorable with a line-up of five fantastic Christmas events.

Brighton’s longest-running Christmas Market at Brighton Open Market offers an exceptional shopping experience, with a focus on supporting local businesses, savouring delicious food and drink, and discovering unique gifts.

Christmas Makers Markets - Saturday, November 23, Saturday, November 30 & Saturday, December 21.

Spread over three dates, these markets offer the perfect opportunity to discover handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts, crafts, homewares, tasty treats and clothing from talented makers. With a great range of bespoke items, shoppers are guaranteed to find the ideal gift for their loved ones—or perhaps a special treat for themselves—just in time for Christmas.

Christmas Vegan Market - Saturday, December 7, 10am– 5pm.

Brighton Open Market's beloved Vegan Market is back with a festive twist! This event is a must-visit for plant-based foodies and those seeking special vegan gifts, beauty products, and crafts. With free entry, visitors can enjoy delicious vegan street food, stock up on Christmas goodies, and shop for thoughtful, cruelty-free gifts. Whether visitors are looking for a delightful brunch or a hearty lunch, the Christmas Vegan Market has something for everyone.

Christmas Food & Drink Market - Saturday, December 14, 10am– 5pm.

The Christmas Food & Drink Market at Brighton Open Market is set to showcase a fantastic array of seasonal food and drinks from local and independent suppliers, alongside its permanent traders. Offering everything from artisanal charcuterie and freshly baked goods to festive-themed treats, it’s the ideal place to stock up on delicious items for your Christmas celebrations.

Brighton Open Market is the ultimate destination to get into the Christmas spirit this winter with its lively atmosphere, exciting shopping opportunities, and delicious food and drink from independent vendors.

To make this Christmas shopping experience even more enjoyable, The Drop Brighton will set up a pop-up bar serving delicious, award-winning craft beer and mulled wine, adding an extra touch of warmth to the Christmas celebrations at Brighton Open Market.

Brighton Open Market offers a brilliant range of permanent shops and studios, including cafés, food and drink vendors, artists, clothes, gift shops, and more. Visitors can explore a huge variety of high-quality goods while supporting local businesses—all within the fully covered market.

"We're thrilled to bring these festive events to Brighton and offer even more this year," said a spokesperson for Brighton Open Market.

"These lovely Christmas events offer a wonderful opportunity to support local businesses and uncover really special gifts and treats. We warmly invite everyone to explore our lively community market, which is jam-packed with independent shops, stalls and cafés."

Brighton Open Market is the go-to spot this winter, offering one-of-a-kind, locally sourced products in a buzzy, welcoming atmosphere.

For more information and updates, please visit brightonopenmarket.co.uk.