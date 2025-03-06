Brighton parents raising £25,000 to support Harry's recovery from a spinal injury
Harry age 14 from Hove; suffered a serious spinal injury in June last year in his school playground – just weeks before his 14th birthday – which resulted in him spending six long and difficult months in hospital. He is now continuing his recovery at home in Hove, but needs ongoing physiotherapy, specialist equipment and major home adjustments to support his rehabilitation.
This is where you come in as your help can really make a difference to support Harry’s recovery. Every contribution will bring us closer to our target of £25,000.
Harry is a fun-loving, sea-swimming, gaming genius, and a lifelong Arsenal fan. He’s a special boy – that friend of your child that you’re always happy to have around your kitchen table. He’s shown remarkable courage, resilience, and determination over the last eight months, and continues to inspire everyone around him. His road to recovery will be long and challenging, but your generosity will make a huge difference to Harry and his family. As the African proverb says: “it takes a village…” well we are Harry’s village.
Thank you x