Brighton parent's sound healing journey leads to therapeutic track for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

All profits from 'Gentle Waves of Calm' donated to Down syndrome charities as family shares personal story of discovery

A Brighton parent's year-long exploration into sound healing has culminated in the creation of a specialised therapeutic audio track designed specifically for children with Down syndrome. 'Gentle Waves of Calm', co-created with local sound healing practitioner Paula Nelms from Full Circle Healing, launches during Down Syndrome Awareness Month with all profits dedicated to supporting Down syndrome charities.

The innovative track emerged from one parent's determination to find holistic support for their child with Down syndrome, following research that began with a single magazine article.

A Journey of Discovery

"Over the past year, I've gone deep into the world of sound healing - and it all started when I read an article in a magazine", explains the parent, whose child inspired the project. "It mentioned how sound can actually affect gene expression, and something just clicked for me."

This revelation prompted deeper research through the Trisomy 21 Research Group, where the parent began exploring how different frequencies might support the unique biology of children with Down syndrome.

"With everything I'd already learned from the Trisomy 21 Research Group, I began exploring how different frequencies might support our kids' unique biology," they continue. "I started letting my son listen to specific Hz frequencies and taking him to sound healing sessions - and eventually began hosting them myself."

Observable Benefits Drive Innovation

The parent's dedication to sound therapy was reinforced by tangible improvements in their child's wellbeing. "The changes I noticed in his mood, regulation, and calmness were enough to make me want to go deeper," they report.

This personal success led to collaboration with Paula from Full Circle Healing, a Brighton-based shamanic & sound healing practice, to create a track specifically designed for the Down syndrome community.

"That journey has now led to the creation of a sound healing track designed specifically for children with Down syndrome," the parent explains. "It's called 'Gentle Waves of Calm', and I've had the absolute pleasure of co-creating it with Paula from Full Circle Healing."

Scientific Foundation

The therapeutic approach is grounded in understanding the unique neurological profile of Down syndrome. "Children with Down syndrome have unique genetic and neurological profiles due to the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21, often resulting in gene expression imbalances," explains the parent.

"This therapeutic track has the potential to gently support the nervous system and may positively influence stress-related pathways, including those connected to oxidative stress and gene regulation."

Accessibility-Focused Design

Recognizing diverse listening preferences and sensory needs, 'Gentle Waves of Calm' is available in two specialised formats:

🎧 Binaural Version: Designed for headphone listening, utilizing binaural beats to create specific brainwave entrainment effects.

🔈 Isochronic Version: Created for speaker playback, eliminating the need for headphones while maintaining therapeutic benefits through isochronic tones.

Community Impact and Charitable Commitment

The track is available for immediate download through Etsy (https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/4379201435/multiple-hz-binaural-beat-isochronic), with a firm commitment to charitable giving.

"ALL PROFITS WILL GO TO CHARITIES SUPPORTING CHILDREN WITH DOWN SYNDROME," emphasizes the parent, ensuring the project's impact extends beyond individual families to benefit the broader Down syndrome community.

Perfect Timing for Awareness Month

The October 2025 launch coincides with Down Syndrome Awareness Month, amplifying visibility for both the therapeutic innovation and the cause it supports. The timing reflects the parent's commitment to raising awareness while providing practical support tools for families.

Expert Collaboration

Paula Nelms, co-founder of Full Circle Healing, brings professional sound healing expertise to the collaboration. "This project represents the beautiful intersection of parent advocacy, scientific understanding, and therapeutic innovation," says Nelms. "Working with families to create targeted healing solutions is at the heart of our holistic approach."

Full Circle Healing specialises in shamanic healing practices and therapeutic sound experiences, serving the Brighton, broader Sussex community and beyond.

About Down Syndrome Awareness Month

October serves as Down Syndrome Awareness Month globally, dedicated to raising awareness about Down syndrome and celebrating the achievements, contributions, and lives of people with Down syndrome. The month promotes inclusion, acceptance, and understanding while advocating for rights and opportunities.

Impact Beyond Individual Families

By sharing their personal journey and creating a accessible therapeutic tool, this family exemplifies how individual advocacy can generate community-wide benefits. The project demonstrates how modern parents are increasingly seeking evidence-based holistic approaches to support their children's unique needs.

Availability and Access

'Gentle Waves of Calm' is available for immediate digital download, ensuring global accessibility for families seeking therapeutic sound support. The dual-format approach acknowledges varying sensory preferences and practical considerations for families.

https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/4379201435/multiple-hz-binaural-beat-isochronic

www.fullcirclehealing.co.uk