Brighton Parkinson’s community invited to join specialist non-contact boxing group

People living with Parkinson’s in Brighton and across Sussex are being invited to try a local non-contact boxing class, which is helping more local people to get active in a fun and social way.

WBC Cares UK is delivering two regular Parkinson’s boxing classes every Tuesday and Thursday at The Brighton and Hove Boxing Club, Kings Esplanade, Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, BN3 2WW.

Evening sessions on Tuesdays are a slightly higher intensity and held from 7.30pm until 8.30pm at £6 per person. Daytime sessions on Thursdays are lower intensity and held from 1pm to 2pm. These sessions are free to join.

No previous experience of boxing is required, and equipment is provided by the gym. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part. Comfortable footwear and activewear should be worn at each session.

Non-contact boxing is a fun and engaging way for people with Parkinson's to get active

People living with Parkinson’s are welcome to come and watch a session and ask questions before deciding if they would like to take part. Parkinson’s carers and relatives are also welcome to come along to watch the sessions.

WBC Cares UK is part of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and delivers a range of accessible boxing classes for people living with long-term health conditions, including Parkinson’s.

The two Brighton sessions are being hosted by Kieran Green, an experienced boxing coach who has previously worked with people living with Parkinson’s and neurological conditions. Kieran also has an extensive background of delivering boxing classes for people with other long term health conditions and disabilities.

Speaking about the new WBC Cares UK boxing sessions, Kieran said: “Since the WBC Cares UK programme first started we have seen plenty of new faces that want to try boxing with Parkinson’s. We have seen a real improvement from the group, both in their physical and mental wellbeing and it’s always great to see them get stuck in.”

“You get a real sense of community when everyone is taking part with a shared experience and we hope that even more local people with Parkinson’s will give boxing a try. Our classes are all about having fun and being active in a social way, and we encourage everyone to punch their way through Parkinson’s.”

How does non-contact boxing help people with Parkinson’s?

Non-contact boxing is shown to have many benefits for people living with Parkinson’s, including:

Increasing muscle strength

Improving hand-eye coordination and reaction times

Improving posture, stability and coordination

Improving balance and agility

Improving core strength and increase general fitness

There are many other benefits to non-contact boxing for people living with long-term health conditions, such as Parkinson’s, and these include:

Better wellbeing and mindfulness

Better sleep

Better energy levels

Improved confidence and self-esteem, especially from the social benefit of being active with others

Improved cognitive ability, helping your brain work more efficiently, so you can learn and remember more

Reduction in anxiety and depression, and increased sense of wellbeing, especially if you can try boxing outdoors.

For more information about Brighton Boxing Club and how you can get involved in the new Parkinson’s boxing classes, contact Kieran Green on [email protected] or call 07794 486 919.