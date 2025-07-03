Brighton Pavilion MP taught to use lifesaving overdose antidote by The Salvation Army

Sian Berry MP for Brighton Pavilion in the South East learnt to use the lifesaving overdose antidote, naloxone, at an event hosted by The Salvation Army in Parliament last month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The church and charity is campaigning for naloxone to be made more publicly available including in places such as pubs and bars, clubs, festivals, train and bus stations, and even shopping centres. This comes amid a growing drug crisis in the UK, which has seen drug deaths increase by 49 per cent in just a decade.

Naloxone, which is available as a nasal spray or injection, is quick and easy to use. It can be legally administered by anyone in an emergency to temporarily reverse an overdose from opioid drugs including heroin or prescription pain medication until medical help arrives. However, a new survey by The Salvation Army has found that only 10 per cent of adults in The South East know what naloxone is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Berry said: "It is awful to know that my city, Brighton and Hove, has one of the highest rates of deaths linked to drugs in the country. That is why I fully support the vital work The Salvation Army is doing on naloxone. This treatment, when used properly, is quite literally a life saver. It should be widely known and accessible to those who can use it to help, but only a small percentage of the public have even heard of it. If we are to save lives and reduce harm, this campaign for meaningful changes to outdated Government policy, could be decisive. "

Sian Berry, MP for Brighton Pavilion, and Adam Dance, MP for Yeovil, who also attended the event

Lee Ball, Director of Addictions Services at The Salvation Army, said: “We welcome the support of Sian Berry to raise public awareness of naloxone. Any death from a drug overdose is a heartbreaking, preventable tragedy. Each life lost to drugs was someone’s child, parent, brother, sister, or friend. The overdose antidote, naloxone, which is safe, effective and easy to use, is a powerful weapon in the battle against drug-related deaths.

“The Salvation Army has a 160-year history of supporting people who have an addiction. We know from our work that drugs are often used to escape the reality of unbearable pain and trauma. Making naloxone more widely and easily available in public places alongside first aid kits should be seen as no different to stocking defibrillators for cardiac arrest or using EpiPens for life-threatening allergies. By making it more widely and easily available more lives can be saved.”

To save lives from opioid drug overdose, The Salvation Army is calling for:

A national, government-commissioned public awareness campaign about naloxone.

All frontline police officers to carry naloxone, as they are often first on the scene in medical emergencies.

Take-home naloxone for anyone known to use opioids when leaving hospital or prison.

All local authorities to have a naloxone policy, as their staff may engage with at-risk residents.