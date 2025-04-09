Brighton racecourse regular's family to celebrate his life with memorial race in season opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The life of Brighton Racecourse regular and former racehorse owner John Heal will be celebrated on Saturday as the wheel turns full circle for his family.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the flat season opens this weekend at Brighton, the Heal family will be in attendance to honour John, who died earlier this year at the age of 81.

The feature race – the John Charles Heal Memorial Handicap - will be run in recognition of a lifelong Brighton Racecourse-goer, who watched racing at Whitehawk Hill, as well as at Plumpton and Fontwell racecourses, for over 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Heal was also an established owner with a string of horses trained by Charlie Moore and more recently, Moore’s son, Gary.

John Heal 2: John Heal was an avid racegoer and racehorse owner.

But as well as celebrating the life of his late father John, Ryan Heal will also be continuing a family tradition.

For 15 years from 1985, Brighton Racecourse also held a race that was named after John’s father – and Ryan’s grandfather – Jimmy Heal.

That race was named in Jimmy’s honour and sponsored by John. Now, it’s the turn of Ryan to do the same for his own father, John.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When my father died a few months ago, one of the first things I wanted to do in his memory was to arranage a memorial race at Brighton,” said Ryan, who is also a racehorse owner.

John Heal 1: John Heal enjoying a day at the races.

“My father had done the same for his father, going all the way back to 1985, so we are keeping a little bit of history going – another son, arranging a memorial race for his father.

“My family have always been huge racing fans and I can remember when I was young, the days when we would attend in honour of my grandfather and there would be upwards of 50 family members there.

“This time, there will again be lots of family in attendance on Saturday and it should be a very special day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Heal achieved notable success as an owner, with a horse called High Heaven, which was trained by Charlie Moore and ridden by son, Gary.

Ryan Heal also enjoyed a winner recently when his horse, Hurricane Pat, won at Chepstow.