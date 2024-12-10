Brighton refuge receives donation from ITV

Costumes from the popular ITV drama Grace have been donated to the Brighton & Hove Refuge, which supports women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

The refuge, one of a number of support services run by leading social housing provider Stonewater, was gifted the clothing after filming wrapped up in the city.

Over 100 items worn by stars of the show, such as John Simm, included children’s clothing, school uniforms and hardly worn suits women at the refuge will be able to use for job interviews.

Laura Litchfield, South-East Mentoring Manager and Senior Project Coordinator for The Brighton & Hove Refuge, said: “The donation was completely out of the blue, and is such a fantastic thing to happen.

Clothing donated to Stonewater refuge

“Many of the women we support have had to flee with nothing, leaving behind all their clothes and belongings, so donations are always appreciated.”

The Brighton & Hove Refuge is a safe space providing accommodation, support and advice to ultimately help residents live a life free from domestic abuse.

Laura added: “The show’s costumes and clothing will give our residents such a boost of confidence, especially as many of them are new with tags, or well-known brands. They also include plenty of items suitable for winter, so have come at the perfect time for our families.”

A self-care morning was organised to allow the donated costumes to be viewed and shared among survivors. The event was held as part of the 16 Days of Action Against Domestic Violence campaign that the refuge, which has supported almost 100 survivors over the last three years, takes part in each year along with the wider organisation.

One of the recipients of the donated outfits commented: “It was lovely to spend some time on myself, and to feel good in new clothes.” Another said: “This is really nice, very different to what I usually wear so nice to have a choice.”

Kate Cossins, Senior Project Co-ordinator at Brighton & Hove Refuge, attended the event and added: “We’d like to say a huge thank you for these donations, helping the residents to feel confident as they take those first important steps towards rebuilding their lives. This support will help a little on that journey and we’re incredibly grateful.”

As well as the Brighton & Hove Refuge, Stonewater runs several other safe spaces and refuges across the country, which have supported over 150 adults and almost the same number of children fleeing domestic violence in 2023-24.

This includes supporting over 70 people into employment, education and training, as well as improving the economic wellbeing of over 140 individuals, supporting almost 30 members of the community with immigration status and 70 adults into their own homes.