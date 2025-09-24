Brighton resident has wish granted for a new set of wheels

Brighton resident Amanda Eadie has had her wish come true for a new mobility scooter thanks to a unique 20th anniversary celebration from one of the UK’s leading providers of home care, Caremark.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda, who receives regular home care support from the team at Caremark Brighton & Hove, was selected as one of just 20 recipients across the UK to have a personal wish granted through the company’s Care for a Wish initiative – a national campaign launched to celebrate Caremark’s 20th anniversary.

On 16th September, Franchise Owners of Caremark Brighton & Hove, Anita Bramley and Susannah Deuk, visited Amanda to present her with the new scooter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon receiving the new mobility aid, Amanda said: “It’s so nice to have something positive happening in my life. The fact that Caremark made it possible for me to buy a scooter has come at just the right time as it will enable me to take myself to the shops and other venues without being pushed around in a wheelchair.”

Caremark customer Amanda Eadie (centre front), Simona Rusu, Care Assistant (centre back), and Franchise Owners of Caremark Brighton & Hove Anita Bramley (far left) and Susannah Deuk (far right).

Both Anita and Susannah (Franchise Owners of Caremark Brighton & Hove) commented on the occasion:

“It is so positive to see that, through Care for a Wish, Amanda is able to experience such a meaningful change in her daily routine and overall life.”

David Glover, CEO of Caremark, talked about the importance of the Care for a Wish initiative:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s incredibly humbling to be able to grant these wishes for the people we care for. Every single entry we received was meaningful, and the ones we’ve been able to fulfil have been especially poignant. These wishes are all about the opportunity for our customers to have moments of joy and connection and create new memories that will be cherished.

“Making experiences happen for our wonderful customers like Amanda is a complete privilege. It speaks to the very essence of who we are as a home care provider — committed to enhancing quality of life, not just meeting care needs.

“This campaign isn’t simply a celebration of 20 years – it’s a reminder of why we do what we do. We’re here to support people’s wellbeing, dignity and joy as we all believe life is for living, not just existing.”