Brighton residents 'sleep deprived', survey finds

A new survey reveals that people in Brighton have the earliest average wake-up time in the UK at 6:40am, with experts raising concerns that sleep deprivation is becoming 'an accepted norm'.

The Censuswide polling of 1,000 Brits, commissioned by luxury bedding brand Tielle, found that the average person in the UK gets up at 7:04 AM. However, those in Brighton start their day 24 minutes earlier.

Lie-ins in the city also a thing of the past, with locals getting an average of just 5 hours and 46 minutes of sleep per night. This makes Brighton one of the most sleep-deprived cities in the UK, especially compared to Londoners, who average 6 hours and 19 minutes.

Whether it’s enjoying the brighter mornings by the sea or seizing the day, Brightonians are still getting less sleep than the NHS-recommended 7 to 9 hours per night for healthy adults. Experts have concerns that a bad night's sleep is 'becoming normalised'.

Catherine Morris, Managing Director at Tielle – the brand behind the bedding in some of the world’s most famous five-star hotels – believes that whether someone is a late sleeper or an early riser, people in Brighton aren’t getting enough quality rest.

"It’s simple. People from Brighton, and more widely across the UK, aren’t getting enough sleep, and it’s bound to be taking its toll on our health and wellbeing with the ever-increasing demands of everyday life.

"And whilst some people may choose to burn the candle at both ends, for many, lack of sleep is a deeper issue. A bad night’s sleep and waking up tired is becoming an accepted norm. But just a few small modifications in how the bedroom is set up can change everything and make for a sleep straight out of one of the world’s most famous five-star hotels. From the bedding you use to how you keep the bedroom clean – it all makes a huge difference."

Overall, the average UK person gets just 6 hours and 6 minutes of sleep. Luxury bedding experts at Tielle believe that small changes to a bedroom set-up, particularly in the summer months, can make all the difference to getting a better night’s rest.

How to perfect a five-star hotel bed at home

Get the sheets just right: If there’s one thing to take from luxury hotels, it’s that the sheets set the tone for a good night’s sleep. Smooth, firmly tucked, and crisp — selecting quality 100% cotton bedding has a direct impact on how well you sleep and how long your bedding will last. Soft and breathable, cotton bedding looks as beautiful on the bed as it feels against the skin. Add to that its ease of maintenance, and it’s easy to see why it’s the top choice in five-star hotels.

Invest in pillows and duvets: Invest in the best quality pillows and duvet you can find, ideally with natural feather and down fillings. These breathable fabrics allow moisture to escape, resulting in fewer disturbances during the night. While synthetic fillings have improved, cheaper versions are often too warm and don’t allow airflow. Be mindful of allergies too. Feather allergies are often confused with allergies to dust mite droppings — in reality, true feather allergies are rare. Synthetic duvets tend to attract more dust mites, so seek medical advice if you’re unsure.

Keep the sleeping area clean: It may sound obvious, but cleanliness can have a big impact on sleep quality. Vacuum your mattress once a week, or as often as possible, and don’t forget to clean under the bed. This helps keep the air around your bed fresh and free from dust.

