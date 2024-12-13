Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust calls for community support amid rising costs

Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Twineham, West Sussex, the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust (BRGT) has been a haven for retired racing greyhounds since its founding in 1978. As an independent charity, the trust is dedicated to rehoming these gentle, loyal dogs, who typically retire from racing between the ages of three and five, into loving forever homes.

However, the charity is now facing one of its toughest challenges yet. A recent surge in running costs has dealt a significant blow to the Trust’s budget, threatening the future of its vital work. Rising energy bills, escalating food and veterinary care expenses, and increased employment costs have all contributed to an expected £10,000 hike in operating costs for the coming year.

“The situation is dire,” said a spokesperson for the BRGT. “We’ve always relied heavily on the generosity of our supporters through donations and fundraising events, but these recent cost increases are unprecedented. We’re deeply concerned about the survival of our kennels.”

The Trust currently receives support from 35 monthly donors, whose contributions are crucial to keeping the kennels operational. But as costs continue to climb, the charity is issuing an urgent appeal to the community for additional help

Christmas Greyhound Appeal

How You Can Help

The BRGT is asking for support in any form, whether it be small monthly contributions or purchases of essential items from their Amazon wish list. Every donation makes a tangible difference, directly impacting the lives of the greyhounds in their care.

“By donating, you’re not just helping to keep the kennels open; you’re changing the lives of these retired greyhounds,” the spokesperson emphasised. “Every penny counts, and we’re immensely grateful for the support we’ve received so far.”

The dedicated staff and volunteers at the Trust work tirelessly to provide the retired greyhounds with the care, comfort, and love they deserve. These dogs, who have spent their early years on the racetrack, now rely on the generosity of others to help them transition into a new chapter of their lives as cherished family pets.

Pixie & Melly - adopted retired greyhounds getting into the Christmas Spirit.

To learn more about how you can help, visit www.brightonrgt.org.uk/Fundraising . Alternatively email the kennels on [email protected] or call the kennels on 07704 982140. If you would like to make a donation today our bank details are:

BGOA Trust for Retired Greyhounds

Sort Code 20-42-58

Account Number: 13126161

Your contribution, no matter how small, could make a world of difference to the survival of the kennels and the greyhounds they care for.

As the challenges mount, the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust remains steadfast in its mission, hopeful that the kindness of the community will help ensure a brighter future for these wonderful dogs.