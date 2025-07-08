Brighton student designs sensory-rich homeware to support neurodiverse wellbeing

A University of Brighton student has created a sensory-focused homeware collection designed to support the wellbeing of neurodiverse individuals and promote inclusive, calming environments for all.

As a part of her final year project, Jasmine Saggers, a final-year 3D Design and Craft student, has developed a series of tactile, sensory-friendly furnishings – including chairs, beanbags, and tables – that prioritise accessibility, sensory comfort, and playful expression within everyday living spaces.

As awareness of neurodiversity grows and greater emphasis is placed on mental wellbeing and self-care, many people find themselves turning to specialist sensory toys and equipment. While valuable, these products can often feel overly medical, impractical, or difficult to accommodate in small, shared, or rented homes.

Jasmine’s designs address this challenge by embedding sensory experiences directly into the objects people already use and share – creating homeware that soothes, supports, and empowers those who use it.

The University of Brighton Graduate Show

Now having completed her final year at the University of Brighton, Jasmine’s collection will be exhibited at New Designers 2025 in London from 2–5 July, where she will showcase her work alongside fellow graduating students.

A mature student and single parent, Jasmine was inspired by observing the different ways people of all ages seek comfort and connection through play at home. Her project considers how playfulness, texture, and sensory experiences can be woven into ordinary furniture to support emotional wellbeing for everyone in shared spaces like homes, schools, and workplaces. Although primarily designed with neurodiverse users in mind, her work recognises that everyone has unique sensory systems and needs.

Jasmine said: “This project is about normalising sensory-seeking behaviours and embedding them within our everyday lives. By integrating texture, movement, and choice into functional, beautiful objects, I hope to create spaces that invite playful interaction as well as quiet retreat – homes that work for everyone.”

Jasmine’s prototypes include textured furniture pieces crafted using a combination of carving, CNC milling – which is a precise machining process guided by computer instructions – and 3D printing techniques. Each piece is designed to invite different kinds of touch, movement, and interaction, allowing people to engage with them in ways that feel natural and comforting.

Jasmine Saggers' work

Features such as hidden stitching on textile and soft furnishing pieces like beanbags and armrest add-ons, a gentle, sensory-friendly colour palette, and customisable components offer both comfort and control, while reducing the clutter and waste associated with standalone sensory products.

Reflecting on her studies, Jasmine highlights the freedom to experiment with a wide range of materials and processes as a pivotal part of her practice. Jasmine said: “Studying at Brighton gave me the space and support to find a way of designing that felt right for me. Being able to experiment with so many different materials and techniques really shaped the way I approach design – it taught me to be curious, bold, and always think about the human experience behind the objects we make.”

Created as part of her final-year project at the University of Brighton, Jasmine hopes her collection will inspire designers, educators, and organisations to think differently about how everyday environments can support neurodiverse wellbeing.

Jasmine’s work reflects the University of Brighton’s commitment to socially engaged, inclusive design and demonstrates the power of creative innovation in addressing the needs of underrepresented communities.

Joanna Zara, Senior Lecturer at the School of Art and Media and contact tutor for New Designers, added: “We’re incredibly proud of all our students exhibiting at New Designers this year. It’s such a vital platform for emerging talent to share their work with the public and industry professionals. Seeing our students address real-world needs through thoughtful, creative design is what makes events like this so inspiring.”