Brighton students transform museum storytelling with interactive QR trail

Final-year Interior Architecture students at the University of Brighton have collaborated with Brighton & Hove Museums on a new interactive QR code trail that reshapes the way visitors experience and understand museum artefacts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using historical artefacts at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, Brighton students have created an interactive QR code trail that re-imagines how these objects are presented – offering visitors a fresh way to explore the past and experience history in new, meaningful ways.

By scanning QR codes on select artefacts, visitors can uncover re-imagined spaces created by students. These spaces reflect the artefacts' origins and cultural significance, their journey to UK museums, and the voices that have been overlooked. Launching on 29 March and running until 14 May 2025, the trail makes history more interactive, inviting people to question and engage rather than just observe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project – Decontextualise to Decolonise – goes beyond traditional displays, using creative design, digital media, 3D visualisations, and interior architecture to rethink how we connect with cultural heritage. The goal is to create a new model for future exhibits – one that acknowledges difficult histories while making museums more inclusive, interactive, and reflective of diverse cultures.

Carmen Jade Simpson artwork

Funded by the University of Brighton and led by Dr Zakkiya Khan and Terry Meade from the University’s School of Architecture, Technology and Engineering, the project gives students hands-on experience working with museum professionals while actively engaging the local community. It has also given them the opportunity to apply their skills to real-world challenges while exploring big questions about history, representation, and storytelling.

Carmen Jade Simpson, studying BA Interior Architecture at the University of Brighton, said: “The project rethinks how we experience artefacts beyond traditional museum displays. Each piece has roots woven into the fabric of different cultures, yet they often feel disconnected in galleries. By designing spaces that convey a message rather than just displaying artefacts, we let them speak for themselves, bringing greater awareness to their history and significance in a more engaging and authentic way.”

Why do museum displays matter?

The way objects are displayed changes how we see them and engage with them. When artefacts are removed from their original environments and placed in glass cases, they are often reduced to static objects with labels rather than pieces of living, evolving cultures. By rethinking how history is presented, this project challenges traditional museum practices and explores new ways to engage audiences, reconnect artefacts with their histories, and create space for diverse perspectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decontextualise to Decolonise Poster

The student work varies widely: one imagined an Inuit knife displayed in a butcher shop to challenge gender roles, another transformed a painting into a multisensory experience for visually impaired visitors, and another used Persian tiles to create an interactive space where people could learn traditional tile-making techniques.

Dr Zakkiya Khan, Senior Lecturer in Interior Architecture at the University of Brighton, said: “The project explores how museum artefacts can exist and be meaningful outside traditional museum spaces. By studying these objects and questioning the stories told about them, students have imagined new ways to use and display them. This project not only empowers our students to contribute to social justice in a real way, but it also connects education, research, and professional practice in interior architecture and museums. We’re excited to see where this collaboration takes us next.”

Simone LaCorbiniere, Joint Head of Culture Change at Brighton & Hove Museums said: “At Brighton & Hove Museums, we are committed to decolonising our spaces through ‘Culture Change’ - ensuring all histories, not just those from a white, Western perspective, are told. We are excited to collaborate with Dr Zakkiya Khan and her students at the University of Brighton, whose fresh perspectives help reimagine inclusive spaces. Students are vital to decolonial work, bringing fresh insights that challenge traditional narratives. This work restores agency, context, and cultural significance to items once stripped of meaning, making museums spaces of active dialogue and reclamation.”

Through reimagining museum storytelling, the project encourages visitors to question how history is framed and who has a voice, while reinforcing the University’s dedication to innovation, social impact, and hands-on learning.