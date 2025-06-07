Brighton to Eastbourne Mighty Hikers do it for mum Sue

Mighty Hike 2025 ‘Team Suzy’

A brave family plus friends rallied together today to take on the MacMillan 26 mile Mighty Hike from Brighton to Eastbourne Holywell.

The event was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, but the Funnel Family and friends weren’t going to let this stand in their way in completing this for their Mum who has been diagnosed with terminal Cancer. They added a few more miles to their walk as they had to seek refuge in a pub to take a much needed tea/coffee break as the rain became torrential.

Mum Sue Funnel was planning on being at the finish line to meet them, however it almost wasn’t to be as she has spent the day in hospital undergoing tests as she wasn’t feeling too good and was reliant on a wheelchair as her legs and arm became weak. A little while ago the family were joined at Birling Gap by Mum Sue as she has found out that cruelly it’s now in her brain.

They will make it to their destination if they have to crawl.