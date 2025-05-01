Brighton trio get BBC New Generation boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Astatine Trio, comprising Brighton-born sisters Berniya and Riya Hamie alongside Slovenian violinist Maja Horvat, have been named as Radio 3 New Generation Artists, for 2025 through to 2027.

Berniya and Riya went to BHASVIC before further study the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and the Royal Academy of Music.

New Generation Artists feature in live concerts and exclusive recordings for Radio 3 as part of their artistic development.

In June last year, the Trio played a concert of Haydn and Schubert in Ripe for the Villages Music Festival. They have upcoming performances at the Conway Hall in London in June, and at the Chapel Royal in Brighton in December.