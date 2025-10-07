Brighton veteran days away from completing 5,200 miles in 52 weeks: year-long fundraiser to culminate with trek to Everest base camp

When Royal Signals veteran, Gina Allsop lost her brother to cancer during the pandemic, cycling became her lifeline. After a hit and run left her without a bike, SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, stepped in to help her get back on two wheels. Now, five years later, Gina has been taking on an extraordinary challenge: 100 miles every week for a year – the equivalent of 200 marathons – to raise money for SSAFA and other charities.

The Royal Signals is one of the combat support sections of the British Army, providing battlefield communications essential to operations.

After 11 years in service, Gina went on to work in close protection and surveillance in both the US and UK. But five years ago, her life changed dramatically. A diagnosis of PTSD coincided with her brother’s cancer diagnosis. Gina temporarily moved to Wirral to care for him and turned to cycling as a way of coping.

When the pandemic struck, the family were told her brother’s treatment would stop, leaving him just weeks to live. Gina recalls visiting him daily before going for a cycle – until a hit-and-run accident left her injured and without a bike. The very next day, her brother passed away.

Gina's trek to Everest base camp is almost complete.

Gina recalls, “I was completely consumed with the loss of my amazing brother. Nothing else mattered.”

Recognising how vital cycling was for her wellbeing, Gina’s network put her in touch with SSAFA, who helped fund a replacement bike. Their support inspired her to begin fundraising seriously, determined to ensure other serving personnel veterans and their families could access help in their darkest moments.

Her latest challenge – 5,200 miles in 52 weeks – is both a tribute to her brother and a push to raise vital awareness and funds.

Gina said, “It’s been five years since my brother died, and five years since my life changed forever. He would have been 52, and with 52 weeks in a year, the target of 100 miles a week felt like the right tribute. The finale is a trek to Everest Base Camp – to highlight the power of connection for mental health. So far, our team includes three veterans, one Army widow and two civilians who want to show their support for the Armed Forces.”

Gina during her trek!

Alongside full-time work, Gina clocks up her miles daily: 8 miles before the end of lunch, another 8-10 on a spin bike in the evening, plus long walks, cycles, or kayaking at weekends. She has just completed her Mountain Leader’s course in Wales – the toughest week of the challenge yet – as preparation for Everest.

Gina’s fundraiser will conclude in a matter of days, with her trek to the Everest base camp set for Saturday 11th October 2025.

SSAFA has been working for the whole UK Armed Forces community for 140 years, since 1885. Its mission is simple: to reach and embrace the Armed Forces family, so they never battle alone.

To donate to Gina’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/5200miles