Brighton veterinary practice team raises £2,200 for assistance dog charity

A CHARITY that provides life-changing assistance dogs for people with disabilities has been given a £2,200 boost, thanks to the efforts of the caring team at a Brighton veterinary Practice.

A group of 33 vets, nurses, animal care assistants and receptionists from Coastway Vets, which is part of veterinary group VetPartners, stepped out on a 27-mile walk on Saturday 18th January in support of Canine Partners.

Coastway’s Big Walk 2025 followed a route from Lewes to Shoreham, visiting each of Coastway’s six surgeries on the way. The mammoth trek took 10 hours, with the group starting out and finishing their walk in the dark.

After setting off from the Lewes practice at 7.30am they headed to Woodingdean and Telscombe, before dropping in to Coastway’s 24-hour Brighton veterinary hospital in Kemptown. After restoring their energy with lunch, the group resumed its hike in the direction of Coastway’s Portslade practice and arrived at the Shoreham finishing point at 5.20pm.

Coastway Vets veterinary nurse Jay Lisher, who organised the charity walk, said they are over the moon to have more than doubled their original target of £1,000.

Jay said: “We are blown away with how generous everyone has been and we want to say a huge thank you to the clients, colleagues, friends and family who supported us and helped us raise such a great amount for a very worthy charity.

“The walk was a brilliant way to kick off our charity fundraising for 2025, and getting out into the fresh air and enjoying beautiful scenery was the perfect way to boost everyone’s mood and wellbeing.

“We had many amazing and challenging moments en route, including climbing the steep chalk hill at Kingston on our way from Lewes to Woodingdean. It was a tough climb so early in the morning but it was lovely to see some real team spirt, with people offering to carry bags for others if they were finding that part of the walk difficult.

“The views along the cliff walk from Telescombe to Brighton were stunning and a real highlight, as was the incredible scenery of the South Downs.

“Walking for 10-hours did challenge everyone’s stamina, but we had family members meeting us at the branches to inspire us to keep going and there was a crowd to cheer us over the finish line. My girlfriend met us for the final leg with glow sticks and a speaker, and playing music helped us get through the last five miles.”

Coastway Vets organised the walk to raise money for charity Canine Partners, which trains assistance dogs to support people with disabilities. Elaine Moore, a Coastway Vets client, and her Canine Partners assistance dog Bentley were at the finish line to cheer the group home.

Elaine said: “I’m delighted that Coastway Vets chose to raise money for Canine Partners, because the charity has changed my life. Bentley helps me with tasks around the house and enables me to live independently. He’s my constant companion and I don’t know what I’d do without him.”

Coastway Vets supports a number of local charities and community events every year and has a busy calendar of events planned in 2025, including an Easter egg raffle in aid of Sompting Wildlife Rescue. In May, June, August and September, the Coastway team will organise five local dog shows to benefit good causes such as Brighton Pride and the RNLI, and they are planning to take to the water in the Lewes to Newhaven raft race in July after raising £1,700 through last year’s event.

The team is also donating 12 bird nesting boxes which will be placed around Queen’s Park in February and will be taking part in a pond and park clean.

Donations can still be made to Canine Partners by visiting Coastway Vet’s fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/coastway-veterinary-group-coastway-1732809558880?

Coastway Vets prides itself on offering the highest levels of care to pets in Brighton and the surrounding areas and an excellent service to clients. It is part of VetPartners, which owns some of the UK’s most respected and trusted veterinary practices and associated animal healthcare businesses.