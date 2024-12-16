Brighton veterinary practice team steps out for assistance dog charity

Caring members of a Brighton veterinary practice will be putting their best feet forward to raise money for a charity that provides life-changing assistance dogs for people with disabilities.

Vets, nurses, animal care assistants and receptionists from Coastway Vets, which is part of veterinary group VetPartners, are taking part in a 26-mile walk in support of Canine Partners.

On Saturday, January 18, they will walk from Lewes to Shoreham and visit each of Coastway’s six surgeries along the way.

After leaving Lewes they’ll head to Woodingdean and Telscombe before dropping in to Coastway’s 24-hour Brighton veterinary hospital in Kemptown. The walkers will then set off in the direction of its practice in Portslade before completing their challenge in Shoreham.

Members of the Coastway Vets team who are taking part in the charity walk with client Elaine Moore (centre) and her assistance dog Bentley

The team at Coastway Vets supports a number of charities every year and during 2024 raised more than £5,000, including £1,700 for Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare through taking part in the Lewes to Newhaven raft race.

They also organised three local fundraising dog shows, took part in charity runs, completed an abseiling challenge and supported a trip colleagues made to Thailand to help animals in need. The total has been boosted by an additional £500 from VetPartners’ charity donation matching scheme.

The walk in January has been organised to raise money for charity Canine Partners, which trains assistance dogs to support people with disabilities.

Coastway Vets veterinary nurse Jay Lisher, who is organising the charity walk, said: “We wanted to get our 2025 fundraising off to a great start and, as January is national Walk Your Dog month, we thought it would be a brilliant idea to enjoy some fresh air with our pets while visiting all of Coastway’s branch surgeries.

“Part of our route will take us along the coast and there will be lots of stunning scenery to enjoy. January is also a challenging month for mental health so we wanted to encourage team members to join us as physical activities like this can really help boost your mood and help reduce stress.

“We chose to walk in support of Canine Partners because it is a very worthy charity. We have clients who have assistance dogs from Canine Partners and we see first-hand what an incredible difference they make.”

Coastway client Elaine Moore relies on her Canine Partners assistance dog, Bentley, and says the seven-year-old Labrador enables her to live independently and has boosted her confidence when going out and about.

Bentley helps Elaine with everyday tasks such as getting dressed and undressed, and loading and unloading the washing machine, turns lights on and off, opens and closes doors and pulls the emergency cord in her home if she needs help urgently.

Bentley has been a patient with Coastway Vets for six years, during which time he’s received treatment for allergies, irritable bowel disease and tendonitis.

Elaine said: “I’m delighted that Coastway Vets has chosen to raise money for Canine Partners, because the charity has changed my life.

"Until I was partnered with Bentley, I didn’t realise how much I struggled and all the physical things he does for me has reduced the amount of pain I’m in. He helps me take my coat off, can remove my shoes and socks and brings me everything I need when I take a shower – he can even strip the bed on laundry day.

“He’s my constant companion and goes everywhere with me and I don’t know what I’d do without him. When he’s been unwell Coastway Vets has always given him the very best care and he loves going to the veterinary hospital and saying hello to the reception team and the vets and nurses.”

To support Coastway Vets’ charity walk, you can make a donation here https://www.justgiving.com/page/coastway-veterinary-group-coastway-1732809558880?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=EM

Coastway Vets prides itself on offering the highest levels of care to pets in Brighton and the surrounding areas and an excellent service to clients. It is part of VetPartners, which owns some of the UK’s most respected and trusted veterinary practices and associated animal healthcare businesses.