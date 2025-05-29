Brighton Volunteers raise more than £2,000 for kids in Gaza

The fundraising event in Brighton was a huge success

Following a jam packed two day event on 3rd May - 4th May 2025 at Signalman Pub in Brighton, On This Land Events, a grassroots, volunteer run collective working to raise money for communities directly affected by the conflict in Palestine has announced it has now raised more than £2,000 for Al-Jawad Camp, in Gaza. The team is now aiming to reach £5,000 in donations, and encouraging locals to donate to support the children being supported at the camp through its online fundraiser.

The Al-Jawad camp is a free educational camp set up in Gaza after the local schools were destroyed by bombing. It was set up by Hadeel Al-Gharbawi, a journalist from the Gaza Strip. The camp offers psychological support to children affected by the war, as well as educational resources such as stationery and books. Due to the rising costs of resources as a result of the blockade on aid, the need for financial support for the camp is growing increasingly urgent.

The children at Al-Jawad camp have sent messages to say thank you to the On This Land Team, and to all of the Brighton residents who came to the event and helped to raise the money for their education and care. The market in May was run with the support of the Brighton Fashion Collective and Preloved for Palestine, and also featured workshops, food and DJs, all coming together to raise money for the children in Al-Jawad camp in Gaza. There is still time to donate to the £5,000 goal, here

Roxana Khan Williams, a Brighton resident and founder of On This Land Events, said, “What is happening in Gaza is heartbreaking, and it can be so easy to feel powerless as we see the horrors live-streamed to us on our phones every day. But seeing so many people in Brighton come forward to support children in Gaza has shown us that lots of people do care and do want to make a difference, and that there are ways to get involved that do actually help. The money we have raised will mean that children get to go to school, feel psychologically supported and maybe even get the small luxury of a new toy in a place and time where joy for children is hard to come by.

Shoppers enjoyed scouring the event for bargains

“There is still time to donate, and if you can’t spare the cash, our collective is growing in Brighton and we’d love to hear from you if you’d like to get involved. We are all full time volunteers with busy lives, but together, we are a powerful force for good and we are always looking for new people to join us.”

To find out how to get involved and volunteer with On This Land Events, go to: https://onthislandevents.co.uk/