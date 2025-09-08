Brighton's First Base Day Centre to be part of Heritage Open Days festival
First Base will be part of Open Heritage Days as it is situated in St. Stephen’s Hall which is a grade II* listed building with an interesting history. The Hall was originally built in 1766 as an assembly room to the Castle Inn at the Old Steine, but was appointed as a chapel for the Royal Pavilion by the Prince Regent in 1814.
Following the sale of much of the Prince Regent’s estate, the building was at risk of demolition but was saved after the Bishop of Chichester claimed that, as the chapel had been consecrated, it belonged to the church. The building was saved from demolition and was moved brick by brick to Montpelier Place – where it still stands today.
BHT Sussex took over the Hall in 1982 and it re-opened as First Base Day Centre in 1984. First Base provides practical essentials such as hot food, showers, laundry facilities and clothes, alongside in-depth advice and support to move people away from homelessness for good. It is the only day centre of its kind in the Brighton and Hove area.
The building itself retains many of its original features, such as pillars and moulding. Renovation work that took place in 2024 helped to restore some of these features.
You can visit First Base at St Stephen’s Hall, Montpelier Place, Brighton on 13 September or 20 September between 12pm and 3pm. There will be information about the Hall available to read and staff on hand to answer questions. Entry is completely free, though donations to BHT Sussex are of course always welcome!
You can find out more about the event on the Heritage Open Days website.