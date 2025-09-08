Brighton's First Base Day Centre to be part of Heritage Open Days festival

BHT Sussex will be opening the doors to First Base, their Day Centre for rough sleepers in Brighton, as part of Heritage Open Days this September. Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture where thousands of free events take place across the country to celebrate our fascinating history and culture.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Base will be part of Open Heritage Days as it is situated in St. Stephen’s Hall which is a grade II* listed building with an interesting history. The Hall was originally built in 1766 as an assembly room to the Castle Inn at the Old Steine, but was appointed as a chapel for the Royal Pavilion by the Prince Regent in 1814.

Following the sale of much of the Prince Regent’s estate, the building was at risk of demolition but was saved after the Bishop of Chichester claimed that, as the chapel had been consecrated, it belonged to the church. The building was saved from demolition and was moved brick by brick to Montpelier Place – where it still stands today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BHT Sussex took over the Hall in 1982 and it re-opened as First Base Day Centre in 1984. First Base provides practical essentials such as hot food, showers, laundry facilities and clothes, alongside in-depth advice and support to move people away from homelessness for good. It is the only day centre of its kind in the Brighton and Hove area.

Inside First Base Day Centre

The building itself retains many of its original features, such as pillars and moulding. Renovation work that took place in 2024 helped to restore some of these features.

You can visit First Base at St Stephen’s Hall, Montpelier Place, Brighton on 13 September or 20 September between 12pm and 3pm. There will be information about the Hall available to read and staff on hand to answer questions. Entry is completely free, though donations to BHT Sussex are of course always welcome!

You can find out more about the event on the Heritage Open Days website.