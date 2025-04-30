Brighton’s multi-million garden centre expansion to boost the economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has started on a retail project in Portslade that will bring jobs and boost the local economy.

Tates of Sussex is spending some £4-million redeveloping its popular Mayberry Garden Centre on the Old Shoreham Road.

“This development will allow us to offer an even wider range of products and services for customers, including a much larger outdoor plant area where we can showcase more of our own home-grown plants” says director Benjamin Tate from the family-run firm.

When completed, the expanded garden centre will not only stock a wider range of products for indoors and out, but better coffee shop with a new covered seating area, improved parking with electric vehicle charging points, and better disabled access.

Tates of Sussex director, Benjamin Tate, views the site of the family firm's £4million investment in Portslade.

“We are proud that this project will create 17 new jobs, helping to support local families and strengthen our contribution to the local economy”, adds Mr Tate. Among the improvements for customers will be a refurbished and expanded dedicated aquatics department, a much wider choice of outdoor living products such as garden furniture, and a larger sundries area offering an improved range of composts and landscaping materials.”

Among the new items stocked will be an increase in locally-produced produce, including food and drink items which will “underpin our commitment to supporting local employment and economic growth", according to Mr Tate.

Mayberry Garden Centre opened to the sound of a steel band in 2011 after conversion from an Evans Halshaw workshop. At the time, it was conceived as one of the greenest garden centres in the country with sheep-wool insulation, solar heating and rainwater recover for both plant irrigation and toilets. That strive for sustainability has been retained at every stage of the latest extension.

Work is due for completion by summer 2026.