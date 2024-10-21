Brighton's Paediatric Audiology Team celebrate perfect score in national review

By Rachel Simm
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2024, 13:33 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 13:36 BST
The Paediatric Audiology team at Royal Sussex County Hospital (RSCH) are proud to announce a perfect 100% score following a national review aimed to ensure top-quality hearing care for children.

The review, commissioned by NHS England, was rigorous, requiring the team to submit extensive evidence demonstrating their provision of safe and effective care for young patients.

Despite the challenges and significant time investment needed to collect all necessary information, the outcome was worth it. The team achieved an overall quality rating of A – Good, and a ‘No Risk’ status, underscoring the exemplary standard of care they provide. 

Head of Audiology, Manuel Loureiro, expressed immense pride in the team’s achievement, praising their hard work and dedication. He said: “We couldn’t be prouder of the recognition of our service and care provided to the children of Sussex.  

The official opening of the new Paediatric Audiology Department at Royal Sussex County Hospital.The official opening of the new Paediatric Audiology Department at Royal Sussex County Hospital.
“This is an incredible accomplishment that reflects the commitment and professionalism of our Paediatric Audiology team, even in the face of significant pressure and challenges.” 

The successful outcome of the review not only validates the team’s high standards but also positions RSCH as a model for other hospitals, mentoring other hospitals that are still developing their processes. 

The team are now working towards completing a nationally recognised accreditation course, further solidifying their commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in patient care. 

As a result of their hard work and passionate care, Audiology colleagues were recognised as ‘Star of the Month’ by their colleagues at University Hospitals Sussex. They also became finalists for the prestigious Star of the Year award and were praised for their perseverance during the intense review process. 

Manuel emphasised the importance of celebrating such successes: “The team’s dedication is truly inspiring, showing that even in difficult times and under the strain of growing waiting lists, success is possible.” 

