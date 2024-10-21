Brighton's Paediatric Audiology Team celebrate perfect score in national review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Paediatric Audiology team at Royal Sussex County Hospital (RSCH) are proud to announce a perfect 100% score following a national review aimed to ensure top-quality hearing care for children.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The review, commissioned by NHS England, was rigorous, requiring the team to submit extensive evidence demonstrating their provision of safe and effective care for young patients.

Despite the challenges and significant time investment needed to collect all necessary information, the outcome was worth it. The team achieved an overall quality rating of A – Good, and a ‘No Risk’ status, underscoring the exemplary standard of care they provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Audiology, Manuel Loureiro, expressed immense pride in the team’s achievement, praising their hard work and dedication. He said: “We couldn’t be prouder of the recognition of our service and care provided to the children of Sussex.

The official opening of the new Paediatric Audiology Department at Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“This is an incredible accomplishment that reflects the commitment and professionalism of our Paediatric Audiology team, even in the face of significant pressure and challenges.”

The successful outcome of the review not only validates the team’s high standards but also positions RSCH as a model for other hospitals, mentoring other hospitals that are still developing their processes.

The team are now working towards completing a nationally recognised accreditation course, further solidifying their commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in patient care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of their hard work and passionate care, Audiology colleagues were recognised as ‘Star of the Month’ by their colleagues at University Hospitals Sussex. They also became finalists for the prestigious Star of the Year award and were praised for their perseverance during the intense review process.

Manuel emphasised the importance of celebrating such successes: “The team’s dedication is truly inspiring, showing that even in difficult times and under the strain of growing waiting lists, success is possible.”