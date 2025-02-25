Brilliant Brighton calls for local artist to help "dress the city" for summer 2025

Brighton artists wanted for exciting city centre commission

Brilliant Brighton, a not-for-profit organisation formed of over 500 city centre businesses who come together to make our city centre a wonderful place to work, live and visit, is inviting local artists to submit their designs for the 2024 "Dress the City" campaign.

The winning artist will have their artwork displayed on 13 cross-street banners throughout North St, Western Road, Bond St and Market St, plus lamppost banners on Preston St, bringing colour and energy to the city for visitors and residents alike. The banners will be unveiled in time for Brighton Festival in May and remain in place until August 2025.

This year’s theme, "The Energy Never Stops," inspired by the Women's Rugby World Cup (with the games coming to the city later this summer) is purposefully loose to give artists the freedom to interpret the brief. However, concepts are expected to be Brighton and Hove focused, with a design showcasing everything that is great about Brighton and Hove, from its diverse, alternative nature to its family friendly activities, attractions, businesses and above all, energy!

Banners in Market St by Rosie Apps

The selected artist will receive a £1,000 commission. To see the brief and to submit designs, visit the Brilliant Brighton website ( www.brilliantbrighton.com).The deadline for submissions is midnight on Sunday 2nd March 2025.

In previous years, Brilliant Brighton has commissioned local artists Dave Pop!, Kate Forrester, Rosie Apps and Ilona Drew to create artwork for this project.