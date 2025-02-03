Brilliant Brighton launches free Valentine’s Trail to spread the love this February!

Love is in the air in Brighton, and Brilliant Brighton is inviting local residents and visitors to celebrate with a free, fun-filled Valentine’s Trail throughout the city centre this February!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you're planning a romantic date or searching for a fun half-term activity, the Brilliant Brighton Valentine’s Trail is the perfect way to explore the city – and be in with a chance of winning a fantastic prize!

Running from 14th – 23rd February, this free and family-friendly trail invites participants to hunt for 23 hidden letters (and punctuation) displayed in businesses’ windows throughout the city centre. Once all are are found, they can be rearranged to reveal a special phrase – with those who crack the code entered into a prize draw to win one of three Brighton Gift Cards:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Prize: £75 Brighton Gift Card 2nd Prize: £50 Brighton Gift Card3rd Prize: £25 Brighton Gift Card

Brilliant Brighton Valentine's Trail

To take part, simply pick up a trail form from any participating business, jot down the letters as you find them, then decipher and submit the phrase on the Brilliant Brighton website to enter the draw.

The trail is organised by Brilliant Brighton (also known as Brighton Business Improvement District or BID) - formed of over 500 city centre businesses who come together to put on projects including the city’s Christmas lights and dressing the city in the summer with banners, bunting and hanging baskets. 23 businesses throughout Brilliant Brighton, spanning High Street names and independents; salons to restaurants, shops to art galleries, are taking part in this fun trail.

“We’re excited to bring a little extra love and joy to Brighton this February,” Shelley Welti, Marketing & Events Manager for Brilliant Brighton, says. “Our Valentine’s Trail is a fantastic way to explore the city centre, support local businesses, and maybe even win a special treat!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, why not spread the love and take on the challenge? Join the Valentine’s Trail and see if you can uncover Brighton’s hidden message!

For more information and to enter, visit: brilliantbrighton.com/brilliant-brightons-valentines-trail