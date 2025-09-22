Brilliant watercolour demo at East Sussex Arts Club
On Saturday 13th the East Sussex Arts Club welcomed well known artist and tutor Joe Francis Dowden to run a watercolour 'River in Spring' workshop.
Joe gave us lots of tips & techniques on how to achieve his vibrant spring foliage (phthalo green & lemon yellow) on Arches or Fabriano paper.
He uses sable brushes and ensures large puddles of fairly concentrated colours are made and coloured matched before starting. Joe gave a short and encouraging critique of each of the entries to the month’s competition, which was won by Robin Gray.
The Club’s next meeting, on October 11th, is a demonstration of skies in oils by Terry Hobbs. For details, contact [email protected] .