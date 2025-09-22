Brilliant watercolour demo at East Sussex Arts Club

Members busy on their watercolours

On Saturday 13th the East Sussex Arts Club welcomed well known artist and tutor Joe Francis Dowden to run a watercolour 'River in Spring' workshop.

Joe gave us lots of tips & techniques on how to achieve his vibrant spring foliage (phthalo green & lemon yellow) on Arches or Fabriano paper.

He uses sable brushes and ensures large puddles of fairly concentrated colours are made and coloured matched before starting. Joe gave a short and encouraging critique of each of the entries to the month’s competition, which was won by Robin Gray.

The Club’s next meeting, on October 11th, is a demonstration of skies in oils by Terry Hobbs. For details, contact [email protected] .