Britain In Bloom judges visit Bexhill

Judges from the Royal Horticultural Societys Britain In Bloom travelled from Cornwall and Yorkshire to assess Bexhill on sea for this years Britain In Bloom Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bexhill In Bloom is a local voluntary organisation that uses horticulture to improve the cosmetic environment of Bexhill for residents, businesses and visitors.

Run by volunteers who are dedicated and passionate about horticulture and Bexhill organise multiple horticultural projects across Bexhill with special emphasis on the Sensory Garden in Egerton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer group work with a number of statutory, private and community based organisations including IDVerde, Bexhill Town Council, Rother District Council, Bexhill Heritage, Young Pollinators and Community Volunteers.

Britain In Bloom reception in Egerton Park.

The group have entered the South and South East In Bloom Awards and for the past two years have won gold.

On Thursday, August 1 judges from Britain In Bloom visited various parts of Bexhill including the Manor Gardens, Old Town, The Foot Bridge Project, St Barnabas Church and the HUG Project (Homeless Unity Group), the Edwardian band stand, the promenade and De La Warr Pavilion and finally Egerton Park where The Great British Bake Off contestant Linda Rayfield provided an amazing buffet for the delegation of judges.

Special guests included The chairman of Rother District Council and The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Bexhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who is President of Bexhill In Bloom said: "The committee and volunteers were overwhelmed by the visit from the Royal Horticultural Societys Britain In Bloom.

Judges visiting Manor Barn.

"This is an event that hasn't happened in at least 15 years, their visit pays tribute to the unending dedication, commitment, passion and hard work of the Bexhill In Bloom team.

"From the committee to those that are on their knees weeding and pruning, they are a fantastic team who represent everything that's positive about gardening, nature and community spirit."

Weather dependent the group meet up Thursday afternoon's from 1pm at the Sensory Garden in Egerton Park and are on the look out for additional volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill In Bloom Chair Margaret Garcia said: "We were over the moon to learn that we are a 2024 UK Finalist in the national Bloom Awards."

Judges visiting Bexhill Old Town.

Treasurer Margaret Garcia added: "We have done everything possible to impress the Britain In Bloom judges so our fingers are crossed that they will look favourably on Bexhill."

The Britain In Bloom results won't be known until October this year.