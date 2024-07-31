British Society of Sports History conference heads to Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prestigious national conference is set to be hosted by the University of Chichester this August.

The British Society of Sports History will meet for their annual conference from 21-23 August at the university's Bishop Otter campus.

Delegates from around the world will attend to listen and learn from nearly 50 speakers on a wide variety of topics. The 21st will be a day for early-career researchers with the main conference taking place on August 22 and 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conference kicks off with the 2023 Lord Aberdare Prize Winner Lecture from Alex Jackson of the National Football Museum. Among the topics up for discussion during the conference are motorsport memories, the political impact of global sport, cricket controversies and sport between the wars.

Sports history conference at the University of Chichester.

The conference is open to all and costs £110 for full delegates. A discounted rate is available for students and retired people of £60 for two days or £45 for one day. To book, visit https://store.chi.ac.uk/product-catalogue/conference-services/conference by Friday, August 2.

Paul Wheeler, Senior Lecturer in Sports Management at the University of Chichester said: "We are looking forward to hosting the British Society of Sport's History's annual conference, the first time it's been here on the South Coast for over 20 years. There will be a fascinating range of subjects on offer, so why not take a look at the conference programme and join us this August."