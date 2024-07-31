British Society of Sports History conference heads to Chichester
The British Society of Sports History will meet for their annual conference from 21-23 August at the university's Bishop Otter campus.
Delegates from around the world will attend to listen and learn from nearly 50 speakers on a wide variety of topics. The 21st will be a day for early-career researchers with the main conference taking place on August 22 and 23.
The conference kicks off with the 2023 Lord Aberdare Prize Winner Lecture from Alex Jackson of the National Football Museum. Among the topics up for discussion during the conference are motorsport memories, the political impact of global sport, cricket controversies and sport between the wars.
The conference is open to all and costs £110 for full delegates. A discounted rate is available for students and retired people of £60 for two days or £45 for one day. To book, visit https://store.chi.ac.uk/product-catalogue/conference-services/conference by Friday, August 2.
Paul Wheeler, Senior Lecturer in Sports Management at the University of Chichester said: "We are looking forward to hosting the British Society of Sport's History's annual conference, the first time it's been here on the South Coast for over 20 years. There will be a fascinating range of subjects on offer, so why not take a look at the conference programme and join us this August."
For the full conference programme, visit https://www.sportinhistory.org/articles/2023-conference
