Broadbridge Heath celebrates VE day

Local Scaffolding firm who built the frame.

Broadbbridge Heath WI wanted to honour the young men from the village who never came home. Their names are on our local war memorial and all the streets in the newest part of the village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE day, we made over 1,500 poppies.

We wanted it to look as if they were floating down to the war memorial and local scaffolding firm, RCM, built a frame for us to safely hang them.

It was cold and windy the day we put them up – but well worth it!