Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery Nature Matters Tour Saturday 7th June 2025 at 11:00 am

Come and join us for a walk through the cemetery, where you'll find out about the lives of naturalists Richard Jefferies and William Hudson, and horticulturalist James Bateman. Our tour will be punctuated with stops to appreciate the natural environment, looking, for example, at the wildflowers or insects "in residence" on the day.

The tour lasts for about 75 minutes and is free of charge with no need to book in advance.

Visitors should meet by the chapels of Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery in South Farm Road 10 - 15 minutes before the tour's start time. Refreshments will be available for a small donation. (Please bring your own cup with you when ordering a tea or coffee from our refreshment stand. Thank you.)