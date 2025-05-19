Broomgrove Community Centre celebrates re-launch with an open day for the local community

On Saturday, May 17, the Broomgrove Community Centre celebrated re-opening after an extensive refurbishment by welcoming members of the community to an open day.

The centre was reopend with a ribbon cutting by Mo Gardiner, Chair of Oasis Community Project East Hastings followed by speaches by Steve Manwaring, Director of Hastings Voluntary Action and Jackie Gaunt, Oasis trustee and Centre Manager. This was followed by a display by Hastings Coastal Twirlers, who practice in the centre.

Residents enjoyed activities led by Active Hastings, In2Play, Wriggles and Giggles and Groundwork South’s ‘The World According to Ore’ project. Archives of the Broomgrove estate were on display which were loaned by Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, and residents were encouragred to share their ideas for the future of the area. Many organisations and regular centre users also had displays and offered advice.

The event marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the centre, which is under new management and showcased exciting plans to deliver a programme of activities and services, including Stay and Play sessions for families and under 5s, after school clubs, cultural and wellness events for all ages and the return of the popular Broomgrove Social Supermarket.

Image shows left to right; A representative from building company Martin & Bowles, Nick Standen -Standen Associates, Jackie Gaunt - Trustee for Oasis and Broomgrove Community Centre Manager, Cllr Becca Horn - Mayor of Hastings, Simon Hubbard - Project Manager - Hastings Voluntary Action and Mo Gardiner - Chair of Oasis Community Project - East Hastings

The centre closed for refurbishment in November 2024 undergo improvements including an extension and new improved kitchen, made possible with funding from the UK Government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund programme in Northeast Hastings.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, Leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “I was delighted to see so many members of the local community attend the open day. The transformation of the Broomgrove Community Centre is very impressive, and I look forward to seeing the centre thriving as a much-needed community hub for the local area.”

The transformation was made possible thanks to the dedicated work of Oasis Community Project East Hastings with project management provided by Hastings Voluntary Action, who took over the lease and management of the centre in 2024. Their vision, supported by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has been instrumental in helping Broomgrove grow into a thriving community resource.

You can find more details on the activities at the Broomgrove Community Centre by visiting the Oasis Facebook page.

The three-year UK Shared Prosperity Fund programme for Hastings was announced in 2022 and has delivered several successful and ongoing projects and partnerships in the Broomgrove area, which are directly benefiting local residents. More details can be found on the Hastings Borough Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund page.

Hastings Borough Council has been allocated additional funding of £473,873 to extend the funding programme for 12 months, which will continue to focus on communities and place and skills in Broomgrove and expand into Northeast Hastings with a particular focus on Downs Farm. Some existing projects which have proven successful and beneficial in the area will continue, including the Active Hastings programme of fitness classes for all ages and Soundcastle - Musical Beacons free class for under 5s. More details can be found on the council’s UK Shared Prosperity page above. Other projects will be announced soon.

Active Hastings and the Safer Hastings Partnership hosted a Community Fun Day at the Downs Farm Community Centre on Thursday, 10 April where local residents shared their ideas on how the funding should be spent in their area and more details about the funding programme will be announced soon.