Building sale completes local Age UK’s plan to move into the heart of Brighton

Local charity Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) has finalised the sale of its former building in Prestonville Road, Brighton, completing the last stage of its plan to relocate into the heart of the city. The money from the sale will be reinvested to support older people locally, and Age UK WSBH now has a thriving hub in the heart of Brighton, where people can drop in for information, advice and services.

The new hub is more accessible than the charity’s previous base. Located in Queens Road and central to all transport links, it benefits from a busier location and increased visibility, so people are aware they have somewhere in the city to turn if they need support. Bright, modern and welcoming, the hub offers face-to-face support on a wide range of issues from money worries and loneliness to socialising and scams.

Helen Rice, CEO at Age UK WSBH said “With our fantastic new hub open to the public, we felt that now was the time to sell our previous base in Brighton. It’s exciting, as it provides us with a fantastic opportunity to reinvest in local services for those who need us. Our vital work includes things like dementia support, cost of living advice and help at home for our ageing population. We’re looking forward to being there for more people than ever this year and beyond.”

Graves Jenkins handled both the sale of the Prestonville Road building, and the letting of the new hub for Age UK WSBH. Phil Graves, Director at Graves Jenkins said “Age UK WSBH were focused on upgrading and relocating their office base in Brighton and the Queens Road office suited their needs perfectly, with the ground floor presence creating an improved identity in the city centre. We were really happy to help them find their new hub, which I know is already making a huge difference to those who visit.”

The new Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove hub on Queens Road in central Brighton.

The new Brighton Hub is based at 95 Queens Road and is open from 9.30 – 4pm weekdays. People can drop in to get face-to-face information, advice, support or signposting. For further information, please visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk or call 0800 019 1310.

For more information on Graves Jenkins, please visit www.gravesjenkins.com or call 01273 701070.