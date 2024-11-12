Bumper Poppy collection at Hassocks garden centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Huge congratulations to Mark Collins and Neil Thomas for their incredible achievement, raising a staggering £11,159.49 at South Downs Nurseries in the two weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

This remarkable effort will provide much-needed support to members of our Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.

Mark has braved the cold every single day, manning the stall with a cheerful spirit for this worthy cause.

“Thank you, Mark and Neil, for your dedication and to all our customers for their donations”, says the centre’s Hazel Still. “Mark has promised to be back next year to do it all over again!”